 Usman Tariq Fires Back At Cameron Green After 'Chucking' Gesture Sparks Controversy During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I
During the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore, Usman Tariq dismissed Cameron Green, who then made a gesture questioning Tariq’s bowling action. Tariq responded on Instagram with a meme, implying Green’s accusation was a frustrated reaction to being dismissed, reigniting debate over the spinner’s action and drawing attention from fans and cricket pundits.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Image: CallMeSheri1_/thegeo_sync/X

In a tense moment during the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq responded sharply to a public ‘chucking’ accusation from Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.

The incident unfolded after Green was dismissed by Tariq while attempting an aggressive shot in the 11th over of Australia’s chase. As he walked off the field, Green was caught on camera making a gesture widely interpreted as questioning the legality of Tariq’s bowling action, a move that sparked widespread discussion among fans and pundits alike.

Tariq, whose unusual action involves a noticeable pause before delivery, has previously faced scrutiny over his bowling style. He has been reported twice for a suspect action during Pakistan Super League seasons but was subsequently cleared after biomechanical tests.

In response to Green’s gesture, Tariq took to Instagram, posting a meme implying that the Australian’s accusation was simply a frustrated reaction to his dismissal. The post underlined his irritation and turned the spotlight back on the ongoing debate over his action.

Image: Instagram

The clash added extra drama to Pakistan’s commanding 90-run victory in the match, leaving fans divided on social media about whether Green’s gesture was justified or an overreaction to being dismissed.

