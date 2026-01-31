Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy: Cameron Green Calls Out Pakistan Spinner 'Chucking' During PAK Vs AUS 2nd T20I

Usman Tariq's bowling action has once again stirred up a debate on social media. The Pakistan spinner was in action during the PAK vs AUS 2nd t20I in Lahore on Saturday. Tariq finished with figures of 2/16 as the hosts clinched a mammoth 90-run win at the Gaddafi Stadium.

One of the wickets the 28-year-old picked up was Cameron Green. Tariq bowled a delivery outside off, with the Australian skying it high in the air only to be caught in the deep. As he walked off, Green was seen gesturing Tariq's bowling action, suggesting the Pak spinner was 'chucking'.

Netizens have speculated that Tariq's bowling action is suspect and Pakistan do not want to risk a ban before the IND vs PAK clash in Colombo. Tariq's bowling action is unconventional - his normal run-up is followed by an massive pause at release, before he crouches down on his knees to deliver.

He has been twice reported for suspect action, cleared both times. The 28-year-old played a huge role in the Quetta Gladiators' run to the 2025 PSL final. He also bagged 20 wickets in 10 games for champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

Tariq is part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He is yet to be pulled up a match referee for his bowling action in international cricket. Should that happen, the 28-year-old is required undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC-accredited testing facility within 14 days.