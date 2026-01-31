Shashi Tharoor Enjoys IND Vs NZ 5th T20I After Sanju Samson Departs Early At Greenfield Stadium In Trivandrum | X

Thiruvananthapuram, January 31: Veteran leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was spotted enjoying the India vs New Zealand final T20I at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Being a cricket enthusiast and Team India fan, Shashi Tharoor is a regular at the stadium witnessing international cricket, involving Indian Cricket Team.

Shashi Tharoor was seen sitting in the stadium along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Rajeev Shukla and former Indian cricketer and sports presenter Sunil Gavaskar. He is seen sipping a cup of coffee at the stadium while enjoying the game of cricket.

However, Shashi Tharoor must have been disappointed by the performance of Indian wicket-keeper and batsman Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala. Shashi Tharoor has always backed Sanju Samson, despite his poor performance at the international level.

The India vs New Zealand T20I series has been a forgettable outing for the local lad as he managed to score only 46 runs in his five games with highest score of 15 runs.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor said that he was excited to witness Sanju Samson playing at his home ground in front of his home crowd. Shashi Tharoor said, "I am really looking forward to Sanju playing before his home crowd. All of us who are big fans in Thiruvananthapuram, and of Sanju in particular, will have much to look forward to. It has been a good series and last time New Zealand won the fourth match."

He also said, "It is a chance for us to turn the tables or see how well we can stack up against this newly-energised New Zealand side. The whole stadium is going to be full...It's a huge occasion. I am wishing Sanju and India all the very best and big success."