Gautam Gambhir & Co Breaks Record To Hit Most Sixes In Bilateral T20I Series Against New Zealand Ahead Of ICC T20 WC 2026

Gautam Gambhir | Image Credits: X

Thiruvananthapuram, January 31: The Indian Cricket Team created history on Saturday by breaking the world record for hitting the most sixes in a bilateral T20I series during IND Vs NZ final T20I at Greenfield Stadium In Thiruvananthapuram. The milestone was achieved by the team under the guidance of Head Coach and Captain Suryakumar Yadav during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

In the fifth and the final T20I, India smashed 23 sixes in a single innings which helped them in posting a massive target of 271/5 as India went on to defeat New Zealand by 46 runs and clinch the series 4-1.

With this performance, India finished the series with 69 sixes which is the highest by any team in a bilateral T20I series. There are reports that the previous record of 64 sixes was jointly held by England (against West Indian in 2023) and Australia (against West Indies in 2025).

The 23 sixes hit in the final match also equalled the most sixes by a full member team in a single T20I innings. The standout performer of the match was Ishan Kisha, who played a sensational knock of 103 runs off just 43 deliveries with 10 sixes and 7 fours. He scored his maiden century in the shorter format of the game.

New Zealand also managed to hit 13 sixes in their innings during the chase which takes the count to 36 sixes being hit in the match. This is also a record as a single T20I game has never witnessed so much sixes.

The series was India's last bilateral assignment ahead of the ICC MEn's T20 World Cup 2026 which will begin on February 7 and will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly. The record-breaking performance by the Indian players will boost their confidence while entering the World Cup as the defending champions.