Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube And Glenn Phillips Hold These Six-Hitting Records In IND Vs NZ T20I Series 2026 | X | BCCI

Thirvananthapuram, January 31: India is going to play their fifth game against New Zealand in the IND Vs NZ T20I series 2026 on Saturday at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the final T20I game for Team India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which will commence on February 7. The game is being considered as a warm-up game for the upcoming World Cup for Indian Cricket Team.

The India vs New Zealand T20I series witnessed a lot of sixes with Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube and Glenn Phillips hitting plenty of the maximums. These three cricketers are the leading six-hitters in the tournament and hold different records in relation with the six-hitting department.

Abhishek Sharma is the player to hit most number of sixes in the first four games of the tournament. He leads the chart with 13 sixes, followed by Shivam Dube (9) and Glenn Phillips (9).

Shivam Dube leads the chart of Balls Per Six - 4.1 and Glenn Phillips holds the record for the highest six in the tournament so far. He hit a massive 107-metre six to achieve the feat.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and chose to bat first in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I of the 5-match series. Fans have witnessed many sixes in the tournament so far and the numbers are expected to increase a lot today as Team India steps in to bat first against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram.

Team India has already won the five-match series after winning the first three matches of the tournament. New Zealand managed to win the fourth game as Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's experiment to go in the game with one batsman short fired back.