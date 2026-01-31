 'It's Going To Be A Thrill To Watch': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Excited For Sanju Samson's Homecoming
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said he is excited to watch Kerala star Sanju Samson play in front of his home crowd during the final T20I against New Zealand at Greenfield Stadium. Calling it a key moment in Samson’s career, Tharoor confirmed he will attend the sold-out match and backed Team India to bounce back after their last defeat.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson and Shashi Tharoor |

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed strong excitement about watching Kerala's hero Sanju Samson play in front of the home crowd as the Indian cricket team gears up for the final match of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand to be played at Greenfield Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, Tharoor said that it's going to be an amazing experience watching Samson play in his hometown. He also feels that the match will be crucial for Samson's career, as the opener is struggling for runs in the current series.

"To the match tonight, I think it's going to be a thrill to watch Sanju also playing before his home crowd. That's going to be a very important moment, I think, in his career and for all of us who are his fans in Tiruvannamalai," he told IANS.

Tharoor was also excited to hear the massive response the match had received in the city, with all the tickets sold out. Tharoor also wants Team India to make a good comeback after New Zealand beat them by 50 runs in the 4th T2OI. The Congress MP confirmed that he will come to the stadium to cheer for India.

article-image

"I was excited to hear the entire stadium was sold out, and it's one of the most impressive stadiums in India," he said.

"So I think it's going to be a fitting climax to the 5-day T20 series that India and New Zealand have played. It should be an exciting match. New Zealand won the last one, so it's time for us to turn the tables once again. I'm looking forward to a good finish to the series. I'm going to be watching. Seriously, thanks," he added.

Samson has struggled to get a big score during the ongoing series. The 31-year-old, who returned to the opening role after Shubman Gill was axed from the team, has been able to score just 40 runs in four innings against the Black Caps. This match will be crucial for him as Team India will head to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which will start on February 7.

India has a great record at the Greenfield Stadium. They have won three of the four T20I matches played at the venue. The average first-innings score at this stadium is 155, while the highest total was put up by India against Australia in 2023, when they scored 235 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav's team will aim to continue the momentum and end the series with a win.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

