Mixed Disability T20I 2026: England Beat India By 15 Runs To Level Series 1-1

Greater Noida, Jan 31: England delivered a spirited all-round effort to beat India by 15 runs in the second T20I of the Mixed Disability Series 2026 at Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida on Saturday, levelling the series at 1–1.

Brown’s century powers England

England, after India chose to field, scored an impressive 206 for 3 in their 20 overs, propelled by a remarkable unbeaten century from Angus Garant Brown.

After losing early wickets, which temporarily slowed England, Brown took control, scoring an impressive 100 from only 43 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes. He was well supported by Lian O’Brien, who stayed not out on 51 from 30 balls, with the pair forming a crucial partnership that helped England surpass 200 runs.

India bowlers struggle to contain runs

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with Bhat Rizwan being the most effective, taking two wickets for 19 runs. However, England’s aggressive batting in the middle and death overs shifted the momentum significantly, as they scored 206/3 in 20 overs.

India’s chase falls short

India started strongly while chasing a target of 207, with Akash Singh scoring a smooth 48 off 22 balls. Captain Ravindra Sante also boosted the innings with a swift 32 from 17 balls. Jithendra V N helped maintain the pressure with a rapid 28, ensuring India remained competitive late into the innings.

Despite a steady stream of runs, timely wickets at important moments interrupted India’s pursuit. England’s bowlers maintained composure in the final overs, with James Dixon and Henry John taking crucial wickets to limit the runs. India finished with 191 for 8, missing the target by 16 runs.

Series poised at 1–1

Angus Garant Brown was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning century. With the series tied at 1–1, both teams aim to build on their momentum for the third T20I.

India began the series with a seven-wicket victory on Thursday to take a 1–0 lead before England levelled the series on Saturday.

