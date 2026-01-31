 'Don't Worry Thiru...': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Trivandrum Crowd With Sanju Samson At IND Vs NZ 5th T20I Toss
India captain Suryakumar Yadav teased a packed Greenfield Stadium at the toss in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. After forgetting the team changes, Suryakumar Yadav gestured to the crowd that they need not worry as local boy Sanju Samson was playing. That moment sent ruptures through the crowd as they wait to see the Kerala born star in action.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Thiruvananthapuram collectively missed a heartbeat when India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and announced the team had three changes for the IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Surya named the first two changes and forgot the third, leaving the crowd anxious as to whether local boy Sanju Samson was going to feature in the game or not.

However, the Indian captain dismissed the concerns quickly.

"Axar comes back, Ishan comes back and one more. Don't worry Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju Samson is playing tonight," Surya said at the toss.

Surya's revelation saw the crowd let out a collective roar, warming up for their local hero to come into action.

Sanju Samson's return has been well anticipated by cricket fans in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram rarely hosts Men's international matches and having the chance to host their local hero has seen the state capital in a frenzy. It will be his first international match in home ground and giant hoardings and posters have been erected well across the city.

article-image

In fact, it is a well known thing in the Indian team circle. When the team landed in Kerala for the final game, Suryakumar Yadav led the way, amusingly making way for the local hero to walk towards the team bus.

In a posted by video by BCCI, Surya was heard saying, "Make way, Make way please, Don't Disturb Chetta" while walking alongside Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson is yet to find his form in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He has managed to score only 40 runs from the four T20Is he has played in the series. He will hope to get some runs in front of his home support on Saturday, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 also looming.

