 Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden T20I Century, Makes Strong Claim For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Spot
Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden T20I Century, Makes Strong Claim For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Spot

Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden T20I Century, Makes Strong Claim For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Spot

India star Ishan Kishan has continued his red-hot form since returning to the side in the IND vs NZ series. In the final game of the series, the left-hander stroked his maiden T20I century since comeback making a strong statement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan's form comes at a time when India have lost Tilak Varma to injury and Sanju Samson remains out of form.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

Ishan Kishan made a strong statement in India's final bilateral game before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander continued his red-hot form to slam his maiden T20I century in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. Playing at contender Samson's home ground in Thiruvananthapuram, Kishan survived a chance in his 80s and made the most of his opportunity.

Kishan walked into bat after India lost Sanju Samson early in the powerplay. The left-hander took no time to get used to the surface and smashed the bowlers all around the park in a quality innings. Kishan built a strong partnership with India captain Suryakumar Yadav to bat the Kiwis out of the contest in Kerala.

Kishan reached his landmark in just 42 deliveries. He laced his innings with 6 boundaries and 10 sixes, entertaining the crowd to full effect. the Sunrisers Hyderabad star's effort is the fastest ever by a player against New Zealand and the fifth fastest for India in the format.

Kishan was soon dismissed after scoring his century but had delivered on his job. He was given a standing ovation by the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion. For a crowd that had gathered to see a show from Sanju Samson, they witnessed greatness from his biggest competitor.

Ishan ends the series with 215 runs in 4 innings, having struck at a strike rate of 231.18. The left-hander has hit 16 sixes in 4 matches, and is the second highest run getter in the IND vs NZ series. He could have taken the top spot but missed a game due to injury.

Kishan's form now creates a dilemma. Sanju Samson's loss of form offers India an option to play Ishan at the top of the order. He would be re-united with his IPL teammate Abhishek Sharma.

