Ishan Kishan Smashes Maiden T20I Century, Makes Strong Claim For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Spot

Ishan Kishan made a strong statement in India's final bilateral game before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander continued his red-hot form to slam his maiden T20I century in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I on Saturday. Playing at contender Samson's home ground in Thiruvananthapuram, Kishan survived a chance in his 80s and made the most of his opportunity.

Kishan walked into bat after India lost Sanju Samson early in the powerplay. The left-hander took no time to get used to the surface and smashed the bowlers all around the park in a quality innings. Kishan built a strong partnership with India captain Suryakumar Yadav to bat the Kiwis out of the contest in Kerala.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kishan reached his landmark in just 42 deliveries. He laced his innings with 6 boundaries and 10 sixes, entertaining the crowd to full effect. the Sunrisers Hyderabad star's effort is the fastest ever by a player against New Zealand and the fifth fastest for India in the format.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kishan was soon dismissed after scoring his century but had delivered on his job. He was given a standing ovation by the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion. For a crowd that had gathered to see a show from Sanju Samson, they witnessed greatness from his biggest competitor.

Ishan ends the series with 215 runs in 4 innings, having struck at a strike rate of 231.18. The left-hander has hit 16 sixes in 4 matches, and is the second highest run getter in the IND vs NZ series. He could have taken the top spot but missed a game due to injury.

Kishan's form now creates a dilemma. Sanju Samson's loss of form offers India an option to play Ishan at the top of the order. He would be re-united with his IPL teammate Abhishek Sharma.