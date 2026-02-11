Mumbai To Get New Mayor Today As BJP's Ritu Tawde Set To Take Charge Of BMC

Ritu Tawade |

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to get a new mayor on Wednesday, with the election scheduled to take place at 12 pm at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in Fort. Voting for the Deputy Mayor’s post will be held soon after the Mayor is elected. The election is expected to be a smooth affair, as no opposition party has fielded candidates for either post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated corporator Ritu Tawde for the Mayor’s post, while alliance partner Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay Ghadigaonkar for the Deputy Mayor’s position. With the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance commanding a clear majority in the 227-member civic body, both candidates are almost certain to be elected unopposed. Tawde represents Ward 132, while Ghadigaonkar was elected from Ward 5 in the civic polls held on January 15.

Historic Shift Of Power

The election marks a major political moment for the BJP, as the BMC is the richest municipal corporation in the country. For nearly 25 years, since 1997, the undivided Shiv Sena had controlled the civic body. After almost three decades, the BJP is now poised to take charge of Mumbai’s civic administration.

Once elected, Ritu Tawde will become Mumbai’s 77th Mayor and only the second BJP corporator to hold the post. The first BJP Mayor was Dr Prabhakar Pai, who served between 1982 and 1983.

CM Fadnavis, Both Deputy CMs To Witness Mayoral Poll

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar are expected to be present at the BMC headquarters for the election. This will also mark Sunetra Pawar’s first visit to the civic body after becoming Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

How Do Numbers In BMC Stack Up?

In the recent BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while Shiv Sena won 29 seats. Together, the ruling alliance has 118 corporators, crossing the majority mark of 114.

Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the BMC for over two decades, won 65 seats. Congress secured 24 seats, AIMIM won eight, MNS six, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) one, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) three, the Samajwadi Party two seats and two Independents were also elected. With clear numbers on its side and no challengers in the fray, the BJP-led alliance is set to formally take control of Mumbai’s civic body later today.

