Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case

Shreyas Talpade |

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has been named in a fresh fraud case registered by the Bhogaon police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, following a court order. The FIR, lodged against 12 individuals including the actor, relates to allegations that local residents were duped of lakhs of rupees through a purported high-return investment scheme.

On February 10, the Bhogaon police station in Mainpuri registered a case of fraud against 12 others, including film actor Shreyas Talpade. A resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon has accused the film star and other associates of defrauding him of lakhs of rupees under the guise… pic.twitter.com/yXDmQWHAtB — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Details Of The Fraud

According to an ANI report, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon. As per the complaint, Talpade and his associates allegedly operated through what was presented as a Mumbai-based bank branch functioning from within the Mohalla Mishrana locality. The complainant claimed that villagers and townspeople were persuaded to invest large sums of money with assurances of substantial financial returns.

The promised profits, however, never materialised. Instead, the investors later realised that their money had allegedly been misappropriated. When repeated demands for repayment went unanswered, the matter was taken to court, which later directed the police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

A formal probe has now been launched to examine the allegations and trace the flow of funds. Cops are also looking into the structure and authenticity of the alleged Mumbai bank branch and its connection to the accused. While 12 people have been named in the FIR, further names could be added as the investigation progresses.

Talpade's Name Linked To Another Fraud Case Reported Last Year

This is not the first time Shreyas Talpade’s name has surfaced in connection with alleged investment fraud. Over the past year, he has been named in similar cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, linked to the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.

In October 2025, Baghpat police registered an FIR against 22 individuals, including Talpade and actor Alok Nath, in a multi-crore investment scam. More than 500 investors had alleged that they were cheated of over Rs 5 crore after being promised that their money would double within five years. The actors were reportedly associated with the company as brand ambassadors and had promoted its schemes at public events.

According to investors, people from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand invested in recurring deposits, fixed deposits and savings account schemes offered by the society. The alleged fraud came to light after the company abruptly shut down its transaction software on November 27, 2024. Investors have also alleged that senior company officials fled to Dubai and issued threats when refunds were demanded.