Gem-Studded Idol Worth Up To ₹30 Crore Reaches Ayodhya, Set For Installation At Ram Temple Campus; Watch Video

Ayodhya: A grand and highly valuable idol, donated by an anonymous devotee from Karnataka, is set to be installed in the Ram temple campus in Ayodhya in the coming days. The idol, adorned with diamonds, emeralds and other precious gemstones and bearing a golden sheen, is estimated to be worth between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore, sources said.

Special Transport Brings Idol After 1,750-km Journey

The idol was transported from Karnataka to Ayodhya in a specially arranged van and reached the Ram temple campus on Tuesday evening at around 3.30 pm. The journey covered a distance of nearly 1,750 km and took five to six days. The idol was unpacked within the temple premises.

Standing about 10 feet tall and 8 feet wide, the idol is believed to weigh nearly five quintals, though its exact weight is currently being assessed. The metal used in the idol has not yet been identified. The sculpture reflects the tradition of South Indian craftsmanship, with skilled artisans from Thanjavur involved in its creation.

Dr Anil Mishra, trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said the identity of the donor is not yet known. He added that the idol is being examined and its full details will be shared after the assessment is complete.

According to sources, the idol was jointly commissioned by a group of devotees from Karnataka. The idol is richly embellished with gemstones and gold-like elements, giving it a striking and artistic appearance.

Angad Tila Considered as Installation Site

The Trust is considering installing the idol at Angad Tila, near the Sant Tulsidas temple. Before its installation, the idol will be formally unveiled, followed by a pran pratishtha ceremony. Saints and mahants from across the country are expected to participate in the ceremony.

The development comes as preparations are underway for the second anniversary of the pran pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol, which was held on January 22, 2024. As per the Hindu calendar, the second anniversary will be observed on December 31 under the name Pratishtha Dwadashi.

Bhoomi Pujan Held at Angad Tila Amid Vedic Chants

As part of the celebrations, Trust general secretary Champat Rai performed a bhoomi pujan at the Angad Tila premises amid Vedic chants. Following the ritual, work began on erecting pandals, stages and decorative arrangements for the religious and cultural programmes.

Trustee Dr Anil Mishra and members of the central organising committee, including Narendra, Dr Chandra Gopal Pandey, Dhananjay Pathak and Hemendra, were present during the ceremony.

The religious and cultural programmes at Angad Tila will be held from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026. Daily rituals in the temple sanctum, including Shri Ram Abhishek, shringar, bhog and prakatya aarti, will begin at 9.30 am and continue till the afternoon aarti.