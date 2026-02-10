 Delhi Cyber Fraud: CA Loses ₹75,000 Within Minutes After Downloading WhatsApp File
Delhi Cyber Fraud: CA Loses ₹75,000 Within Minutes After Downloading WhatsApp File

A Delhi-based Chartered Accountant lost ₹75,694 after cyber fraudsters tricked her into downloading a malicious APK file on WhatsApp, NDTV reported. Posing as bank officials, the accused promised a credit card limit increase. Police arrested four people and recovered mobile devices after tracing deliveries linked to the fraud to Faridabad.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

New Delhi: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Delhi, where a Chartered Accountant (CA) was tricked into downloading a malicious file on WhatsApp after being promised to increase her credit card limit, according to an NDTV report.

Within minutes, the fraudsters hacked her phone and made online purchases worth ₹75,694 using her Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card.

Reportedly, the cyber fraud gang members had in the past worked for a credit card company, giving them access to customer data. Misusing this information, they created a fake Kotak Mahindra Bank mobile application in the form of a malicious APK file.

The scammers used fake SIM cards and posed as bank officials to contact customers. They convinced victims to download the APK by offering to “update” or “increase the limit” of their credit cards.

Once the victims downloaded the file sent via the messaging app, the fraudsters gained complete access to their device and credit card details. They then used apps such as Zepto to purchase electronic items and had them delivered to Faridabad. The goods were later sold on OLX and other platforms.

An FIR was filed on 4 February, after which the cyber police station team launched a special operation. Technical analysis and location tracking linked the delivery of the purchased items to Lakkarpur village in Surajkund, Faridabad.

Police Action

Four individuals were arrested by the police, and four mobile devices were recovered. The arrested individuals include 24-year-old Abhishek Kumar Jha, 23-year-old Ashish Kumar Ojha, 37-year-old Vivek Kumar alias Monu, and 23-year-old Ikraar. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

