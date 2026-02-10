Cyber Fraud Shock In Nashik: Businessman Cheated Of Rs 10 lakh In The Name Of Forex Trading | Sourced

Nashik: A case has come to light in which cybercriminals cheated a businessman in the city of Rs 10.38 lakh on the pretext of making a profit of lakhs in Forex trading. A case has been registered against six people in this case at the Cyber Police Station.

According to the information given by the Cyber Police, a businessman in the city has registered a complaint about this fraud. In February last year, the cyber fraud criminals contacted the businessman through social media. The fraudsters lured him to make a profit of lakhs by investing in Forex trading.

After gaining the businessman's trust, the fraudsters forced him to deposit money in different accounts. In this case, the businessman was cheated of a total of Rs 10,38,480. Even after a year, the profit or the invested amount has not been returned. It was not possible to contact the fraudsters. The frightened businessman complained to the police.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Pise of the Cyber Police Station is investigating the case. A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station against six suspects involved in the fraud.

Police appeal

Cyber criminals lure people with huge profits in the name of forex trading, the stock market or cryptocurrency through social media, WhatsApp, Telegram and other mediums. The police have appealed to never respond to such messages and not deposit money in the account of any unknown person. In case of such fraud, it has been advised to immediately file a complaint at the nearest cyber police station or on the 1930 helpline.

In the last few months, there has been an increase in cases of fraud in the name of forex trading and online investment in Nashik. Citizens are being urged to be vigilant.