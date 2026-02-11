Pak-ISI Backed Terror Plot Foiled; 1 Held With RDX-Based IED |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror plot with the arrest of one accused person and recovered an RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from his possession in Amritsar area.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar alias Gaju, a resident of Chamrang Road in Amritsar. He works as an assistant in a salon in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation indicated that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based handler acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers. Probe has also revealed that accused Rahul retrieved the consignment from a designated location on the outskirts of the city following the instructions of his foreign-based handler, he said, while adding that the device was concealed in a PVC pipe casing, likely to evade detection.

The DGP said that further probe regarding the ultimate disposal/destination of the IED is being conducted.

Police held that following a credible intel-input about the consignment containing IED pushed from Pakistan, police teams launched an operation and arrested suspect Rahul after recovering IED from his possession.

According to police the accused came in contact with his foreign-based handler during the latter's visit to Punjab in 2022 and they remained in contact with each other through encrypted mobile Apps.