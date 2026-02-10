 Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request

Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request

The Madras High Court has issued notice to Zoho Corporation co-founder Sridhar Vembu on a plea by his estranged wife seeking judicial assistance in a divorce case pending in California. The court will consider appointing a local commissioner to record witness testimonies in India under international judicial cooperation norms.

N Chithra Updated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request |

Chennai: The Madras High Court has sought a response from Zoho Corporation co-founder Sridhar Vembu on a petition filed by his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan, seeking judicial assistance to facilitate proceedings in a divorce case pending before a court in the United States.

Justice P Dhanabal has directed the High Court Registry to issue notice to Vembu, returnable by February 23.

The notice relates to three interconnected applications filed by Pramila requesting the High Court to honour a Letters Rogatory issued by the Superior Court of California, which is hearing the divorce dispute between the couple.

She said Vembu, who earlier resided in Pleasanton, California, is now living in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. Since several key witnesses in the case are based in India, the California court had, last October, ordered that their evidence be recorded on oath and relevant documents be collected through international judicial assistance.

FPJ Shorts
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To Honour US Court Request
'Meant As Praise': Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark; VIDEO
'Meant As Praise': Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions
Mumbai News: BMC Publishes Second Property Tax Defaulters List, Flags ₹96 Crore Dues And Warns Of Auctions
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress
BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post By One Vote With Shiv Sena (UBT) Support, Dealing Blow To Congress

Hence she sought the appointment of a senior advocate or a retired judge as a local commissioner to record the evidence of nine witnesses. These include Vembu, his relatives, and representatives of Zoho Corporation.

The litigant prayed that the local commissioner be granted special powers to summon witnesses, administer oath, and record their testimony in accordance with both the California Code of Civil Procedure and Indian law.

In another plea, Pramila urged the court to permit her legal counsel from the United States to examine and cross-examine the witnesses through video conferencing in the presence of the local commissioner.

The third application sought a direction for the local commissioner to forward the recorded testimony, documents, and other materials directly to the Superior Court of California in a sealed cover, as specified in the Letters Rogatory.

Letters Rogatory are formal requests exchanged between courts of different countries seeking assistance in recording evidence or performing other judicial acts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To...
Madras High Court Issues Notice To Zoho Co-founder Sridhar Vembu On Estranged Wife’s Plea To...
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
TMC Skips Signing Resolution Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Bihar Council In Chaos Over Nitish Kumar’s ‘Girl’ Remark On Rabri Devi
Bihar Council In Chaos Over Nitish Kumar’s ‘Girl’ Remark On Rabri Devi
Bihar News: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Granted Bail, But No Immediate Release From Jail
Bihar News: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Granted Bail, But No Immediate Release From Jail
Allahabad High Court Halts FIR Against Former Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary, 22 Cops Get Interim Relief
Allahabad High Court Halts FIR Against Former Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary, 22 Cops Get Interim Relief