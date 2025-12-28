Ahead Of 2025–26 BMC Elections, Civic Body To Train 50,000 Employees On Monday To Ensure Smooth Polling Process

The voting for all 227 seat BMC elections will be held in single phase on January 15, 2026 and counting of votes will be on January 16. | File Photo

Mumbai: Ahead of the 2025-26 BMC general elections, the civic administration will train 50,000 of its employee, including the officers, for election duty to ensure the entire poll process is held smoothly. The training will begin from Monday, December 29.

Polling on January 15, Counting on January 16 for All 227 BMC Seats

The voting for all 227 seat BMC elections will be held in single phase on January 15, 2026 and counting of votes will be on January 16. Currently, the nomination papers submission process for the BMC elections is underway till December 30. The deadline for nomination withdrawal is January 2 and final list of candidates candidates will be declared on January 3.

The training sessions begining from Monday, December 29 will continue till Saturday, January 3, and from Monday, January 5 to Saturday, January 9. The training sessions have been organized at seven different places across Mumbai, namely Annabhau Sathe Hall (Byculla), N. M. Joshi Marg Municipal School, Curry Road (Lower Parel), Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital Hall (Shiv East), Balgandharva Hall, Link Road (Bandra West), Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Theatre (Vile Parle), Mahakavi Kalidas Theatre (Mulund West) and Prabodhankar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray Theatre (Borivali West).

Training sessions have been organized for Polling Station President (PRO), Assistant Polling Station President (APRO), Polling Officer (PO) and other employees participating in the election process under the BMC General Election 2025-26. A review of these training programs was taken in a special meeting Sunday, December 28, the BMC said in its statement.

Read Also Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai...

Training Sessions Scheduled in Two Phases Till January 9

The training will be held by Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi.

Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner said, "In the training session, in-depth, step-wise and technical guidance will be provided on the entire voting process to be implemented on the actual polling day through computer presentations. The entire procedure of the mock poll conducted before the start of voting, its registration process and the process of sealing the voting machines after the mock poll is completed will be explained."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/