 Mumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked

Mumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked

An 80-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after a speeding tempo hit her on Sayani Road in Dadar, with the Dadar Police Station Mumbai booking the driver for rash driving as she was undergoing treatment at King Edward Memorial Hospital.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:02 AM IST
article-image
Police investigate the fatal tempo accident on Sayani Road in Dadar that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Feb 12: An 80-year-old woman who was critically injured after being hit by a speeding tempo on Sayani Road in Dadar succumbed to her injuries during treatment at KEM Hospital on Wednesday night. Dadar Police have registered a case against the tempo driver and launched an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Nalini Namdev Mayekar, a resident of Neha Galaxy on Sayani Road, Khed Galli, Dadar West, where she lived alone.

Accident near Gopinath Chavan Chowk

According to the FIR, the accident occurred on February 6, 2026, at around 11.30 am near Gopinath Chavan Chowk on Sayani Road. Mayekar was crossing the road when a tempo (MH-01-DR-7962), allegedly being driven at high speed, rammed into her.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins Relocation Drive
Mumbai News: MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins Relocation Drive
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Salim Fruit In Dawood Gang Link Case
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Salim Fruit In Dawood Gang Link Case
ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case
Mumbai News: Vakola Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In Santacruz East
Mumbai News: Vakola Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In Santacruz East

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene. Upon receiving information from local residents, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to KEM Hospital for treatment. However, she was declared dead at 9.10 pm on February 11 during treatment.

Case registered against driver

Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Vikas Mayekar, 61, a resident of Subhash Road, Chincholi Pada, Dombivli West, police have registered a case against the accused driver, identified as Udaykumar Lalbabu Shah, 32, a resident of Janata Colony, Worli Koliwada.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Tempo Rams Into School Bus On Pune–Mumbai Highway Near Panvel; 2 Students...
article-image

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said a notice has been issued to the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked
Mumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked
Mumbai News: MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins...
Mumbai News: MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins...
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Salim Fruit In Dawood Gang Link Case
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Denies Bail To Salim Fruit In Dawood Gang Link Case
ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case
Mumbai News: Vakola Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In...
Mumbai News: Vakola Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In...