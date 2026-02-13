Mumbai Tragedy: Elderly Woman Dies After Speeding Tempo Hit In Dadar, Driver Booked

Police investigate the fatal tempo accident on Sayani Road in Dadar that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Feb 12: An 80-year-old woman who was critically injured after being hit by a speeding tempo on Sayani Road in Dadar succumbed to her injuries during treatment at KEM Hospital on Wednesday night. Dadar Police have registered a case against the tempo driver and launched an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Nalini Namdev Mayekar, a resident of Neha Galaxy on Sayani Road, Khed Galli, Dadar West, where she lived alone.

Accident near Gopinath Chavan Chowk

According to the FIR, the accident occurred on February 6, 2026, at around 11.30 am near Gopinath Chavan Chowk on Sayani Road. Mayekar was crossing the road when a tempo (MH-01-DR-7962), allegedly being driven at high speed, rammed into her.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene. Upon receiving information from local residents, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to KEM Hospital for treatment. However, she was declared dead at 9.10 pm on February 11 during treatment.

Case registered against driver

Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Vikas Mayekar, 61, a resident of Subhash Road, Chincholi Pada, Dombivli West, police have registered a case against the accused driver, identified as Udaykumar Lalbabu Shah, 32, a resident of Janata Colony, Worli Koliwada.

The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said a notice has been issued to the accused under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

