Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Tempo Rams Into School Bus On Pune–Mumbai Highway Near Panvel; 2 Students Injured, Driver Served Notice

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: Two students were injured after a tempo allegedly driven rashly rammed into a school bus on the Pune–Mumbai Highway near Parpund village on Thursday afternoon, and police have served a notice to the accused driver under BNSS Section 35(3).

Accident near Welcome Hotel

The accident occurred at around 2.05 pm in front of Welcome Hotel within Panvel taluka limits, when Milind Yashwant Sapkal (43), a resident of Colaba and driver of a Tata Motors 407 tempo, allegedly lost control while driving at high speed and collided head-on with a Force Traveller bus driven by complainant Sandeep Ratnu Mohite (52), a resident of Devad.

Eight-year-old Anvi Anilkumar Morya, a Class II student from Marathon Society, Palspe Phata, sustained serious injuries in the crash, while 16-year-old Daksh Nair, a Class X student from the same locality, suffered minor injuries. The bus also sustained damage in the impact and no fatalities were reported.

Case registered, notice issued

Based on Mohite’s complaint, Panvel City Police registered a case under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

A senior police officer said, “We have issued a notice to the accused driver under Section 35(3) of the BNSS and have asked him to be present whenever called for investigation. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings.”

