Mumbai News: MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins Relocation Drive

MMRDA Seeks MoEF Clearance For Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment As SRA Begins Relocation Drive | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has applied to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for clearance for the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slum redevelopment project, with Phase 1 work set to begin once approval is granted. Although a ceremony was held in October last year, work has yet to gather pace due to pending permissions.

SRA begins shifting remaining residents

Meanwhile, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has started shifting over 200 remaining slum dwellers from the designated Recreation Ground (RG) plot, as the land is now required for project execution. Two years’ rent compensation is being disbursed to the affected residents from SRA’s own funds.

An SRA official said the residents were earlier not slated for immediate relocation as the land was not urgently needed. However, with MMRDA now requiring the plot, the shifting process has commenced. Some religious structures earmarked for relocation will now be temporarily moved to the RG plot, which will be vacated.

Project scope and housing details

As per MMRDA’s master plan, the project spans 31.83 hectares, with Phase 1 covering 6.95 hectares and comprising 5,623 tenements. In total, around 17,000 housing units are proposed across 30 rehabilitation buildings.

Each building will have basement parking, a commercial ground or stilt floor and 22 residential floors up to 70 metres high. Each 300 sq ft one-bedroom unit will be serviced by eight lifts.

The project will include amenities mandated under DCPR 2034 Clause 33(10), such as an anganwadi, health centre, fitness centre, community hall, Yuva Kendra, library and society office.

Also Watch:

Funding and infrastructure linkage

The redevelopment will enable MMRDA to secure land required for the extension of the under-construction Eastern Freeway. The authority plans to monetise vacant land parcels through auctions and leasing, with a 20% profit share to the SRA. .

The Rs 8,498 crore project will be funded through institutional loans, including a Bank of Maharashtra tranche, marking MMRDA’s first slum redevelopment initiative.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/