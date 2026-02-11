 Mumbai News: MMRDA Floats Tender For World-Class Multi-Sport Facility At City Park In BKC
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited tenders to develop, operate and maintain a multi-sport facility at City Park in Bandra-Kurla Complex, aiming to create modern sports infrastructure with courts, turfs and fitness zones while enhancing community engagement in the commercial hub.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 02:46 AM IST
article-image
MMRDA plans a modern sports complex at City Park in Bandra-Kurla Complex to boost recreation and community engagement | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 10: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited tenders for the appointment of an agency for the design, development, financing, operation and maintenance (DDFOM) of a state-of-the-art sports facility on a vacant plot at City Park in Block ‘E’ of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tender details and scope

According to the tender document, the selected agency will be responsible for planning and developing a multi-sport facility with modern infrastructure, as well as operating and maintaining the site for a contract period of 10 years.

The earnest money deposit (EMD) is Rs 10 lakh. The tender submission window opened on February 6 at 12.01 pm and will close on February 23, 2026, at 2 pm.

The scope of work includes planning and designing sports infrastructure, construction and full site development, landscaping, civil works, water and power supply, sanitation, drainage and other supporting infrastructure. The agency will also be tasked with operating and maintaining the facility, ensuring safety, cleanliness, scheduling of events and overall efficient management.

Community engagement is expected to be promoted through leagues, tournaments, school programmes and corporate events, while adherence to MMRDA norms and safety standards will be mandatory.

Licence fee and facilities

The selected operator will pay a monthly licence fee to MMRDA with a 10 per cent annual increment and will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plaza and play area. Adequate provision for parking, sanitation, water supply and other infrastructure for visitors will also be required.

About Block ‘E’ in BKC

MMRDA is the special planning authority for BKC, which comprises Blocks ‘E’, ‘G’, ‘GN’ and ‘G Text’. Block ‘E’ houses major office buildings of the Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, Sales Tax Department, MMRDA and other institutions, together providing about 1,74,000 sq m of office space. Residential buildings of public sector entities such as GAIL, RBI, UTI and Central Excise are also located in the area.

In Block ‘E’, a 22,947.90 sq m urban plaza and city park area has been developed between the 45-metre-wide BKC Link Road. This area includes an urban plaza and a city park.

The plaza serves as a resting and transit zone with a large water fountain, shaded seating, snack bars, a temporary restaurant structure and a small amphitheatre for entertainment and cultural events.

Proposed sports amenities

The park area, where the proposed sports facility will be developed, is expected to include cricket turf, football turfs, pickleball or paddleball courts, badminton courts, running tracks and fitness zones.

The project is aimed at enhancing recreational and sports infrastructure in BKC and increasing community engagement in the commercial district.

