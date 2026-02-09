MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch

Construction work progresses rapidly on the Thane–Bhiwandi Metro corridor as MMRDA prepares to roll out Phase 1 services by the end of 2026 | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 09: In a significant boost to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced that the first phase of Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan) is nearing completion. Civil work for the Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka stretch is 95% complete, with operations expected to commence by December 2026.

Accelerated timeline for Phase 1

Originally projected for a later debut, the 12.20 km segment connecting Thane to Bhiwandi has been fast-tracked. Senior officials from MMRDA confirmed that the remaining civil infrastructure will be finalised by September, followed immediately by technical trials and the mandatory safety certification process.

Once operational, this will mark the third metro line serving the Thane district, providing much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters currently reliant on congested road networks.

Project overview: Metro Line 5

The Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan Metro Line 5, also known as the Orange Line, is a major infrastructure project designed to bridge the industrial and residential hubs across these three key cities.

The entire corridor (encompassing Phase 1 and Phase 2) will span a total length of 24.9 km and is estimated to cost ₹8,416 crore, featuring a total of 17 stations.

Currently, the MMRDA is prioritising Phase 1, which stretches 12.20 km from Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka. This initial phase includes seven stations and is targeted for operational service by December 2026.

Stations included in Phase 1:

● Kapurbawdi

● Balkum Naka

● Kasheli

● Kalher

● Purna

● Anjur Phata

● Dhamankar Naka

Wider metro expansion in MMR

Beyond Metro Line 5, the MMRDA is also pushing for the operationalisation of other critical corridors:

Metro Line 9: The Dahisar to Kashigaon stretch is expected to open shortly.

Metro Line 4 and 4A: The segment between Gaimukh and Cadbury Junction is slated to become operational between April and May.

The staggered opening of these lines is part of a larger strategy to integrate the satellite cities of Mumbai into a seamless, high-speed transit network, drastically reducing travel time across the metropolitan region.

