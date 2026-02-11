 Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 11, 2026: Air Quality Deteriorates Sharply Overnight; AQI Remains in ‘Unhealthy’ Zone
Despite pleasant weather and clear skies, Mumbai’s air quality declined steeply, with the AQI touching 271 on Wednesday. Data showed a rapid jump from 93 to 193 within an hour the previous night. Areas like Shelly Colony and Govandi West recorded severe pollution, raising health concerns for vulnerable residents.

Sarah Lobo
Updated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
IANS

Mumbai: The city witnessed clear skies and relatively pleasant weather on Wednesday, February 11, but the brief comfort was overshadowed by a sharp deterioration in air quality over the past 12 hours, raising fresh concerns about pollution levels across several neighbourhoods.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies, with temperatures likely to range between 19°C and 33°C. The slight rise in daytime temperatures over the past few weeks signals the gradual approach of the summer season.

Huge Jump In AQI Observed In Last 12 Hours

However, air quality data has painted a worrying picture. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 271 on Wednesday, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category, as per data from AQI.in. The sudden spike in pollution levels is concerning, as such fluctuations can have adverse effects on vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory ailments.

Data indicates that the AQI was at a moderate 93 at 8.30 pm the previous evening. Within just an hour, the index jumped to 193, pushing the air quality into the ‘poor’ category. The sharp overnight rise has once again brought attention to the recurring pollution episodes affecting the city.

Shell Colony & Kannamwar Nagar Remain Worst Affected

Several pockets in Mumbai continue to report severe air quality. Shelly Colony recorded the highest AQI at 348, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Other areas with critically high readings included Kannamwar Nagar, Sen Nagar, Govandi West and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan, which recorded AQI levels of 325, 322, 321 and 318, respectively, falling into the 'severe' category.

In contrast, a few localities reported relatively better air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 63, falling in the ‘moderate’ category. Sarvodaya Nagar, Antop Hill, Malad and Bhoiwada reported AQI levels of 157, 170, 173 and 190, respectively, all within the ‘poor’ category.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

