Western Railway Plans Major Capacity Expansion To Nearly Double Train Handling By 2030 Across Mumbai And Key Cities

In response to rapidly rising passenger demand, Western Railway (WR) has unveiled an ambitious plan to nearly double its train handling capacity over the next five years. | File Photo

Mumbai: In response to rapidly rising passenger demand, Western Railway (WR) has unveiled an ambitious plan to nearly double its train handling capacity over the next five years, with a strong focus on Mumbai and five other major cities under its jurisdiction — Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ujjain and Indore.

Part of National Programme Covering 48 Major Cities

As part of a national capacity enhancement programme covering 48 major cities across India, Western Railway has identified these six cities for phased infrastructure augmentation. The initiatives aim to significantly improve punctuality, reduce congestion and enhance passenger comfort.

According to Western Railway the capacity expansion will be undertaken through terminal expansion, development of maintenance and stabling infrastructure, signalling upgrades, multitracking projects and creation of new terminals in urban and suburban areas.

Major Expansion in Mumbai Region

Western Railway currently operates 44 long-distance trains from the Mumbai region. With the completion of ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, the zone plans to introduce around 65 additional long-distance trains, while also augmenting existing services by nearly 70 additional coaches per day.

To support this expansion, WR is executing multiple line capacity enhancement projects worth Rs 6,857 crore on the Mumbai Central–Dahanu Road section.

A key project is the Mumbai Central–Borivali 6th line under MUTP-II, spanning 30 km at a cost of Rs 919 crore. Phase I, covering Khar–Kandivali, has already been commissioned, while work on the Kandivali–Borivali stretch is in its final stages and is scheduled for completion by January 2026. Once completed, Bandra Terminus-bound trains will have two dedicated lines, allowing better segregation of suburban and mainline traffic and enabling additional long-distance services from Mumbai.

Multi-Tracking to Ease Congestion

Other major projects progressing at a fast pace include the Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th lines (Rs 2,184 crore) and the Virar–Dahanu Road 3rd and 4th lines (Rs 3,578 crore). These projects will substantially increase sectional capacity on some of the busiest stretches of Western Railway, creating further headroom for long-distance and suburban train operations.

Additionally, the Naigaon–Juichandra double chord line, being constructed at a cost of Rs 176 crore, will provide direct connectivity to the Konkan Railway without locomotive reversal at Vasai Road. This will pave the way for new train services and smoother travel for passengers from the Western suburbs towards Konkan, Goa and beyond.

Boost to Suburban Services

At present, Western Railway operates 1,406 suburban services daily using 116 rakes maintained at three car sheds. Completion of major multitracking projects — including the Mumbai Central–Borivali 6th line, Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th lines, and Virar–Dahanu Road 3rd and 4th lines — will enable full segregation of suburban and mainline traffic, releasing additional capacity for local train operations.

According to WR, further capacity gains are expected from the extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali, planned platform length extensions on the Bandra–Andheri section to accommodate 15-car trains, and other infrastructure upgrades. Once these works are completed, Western Railway plans to introduce 165 additional suburban services.

Phased, Time-Bound Capacity Enhancement

Western Railway’s capacity enhancement programme is being implemented through immediate, short-term and long-term action plans with clearly defined timelines. While the overarching goal is to double train handling capacity by 2030, the projects are designed to deliver progressive benefits over the next five years, ensuring early relief to passengers and smoother train operations across the network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/