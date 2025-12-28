Bhiwandi SP Faces Open Rebellion As Rais Shaikh’s Aides Explore Congress And NCP Symbols, Triggering Political Turmoil

The Samajwadi Party (SP) in Bhiwandi is staring at an open rebellion as a fierce tussle over ticket distribution threatens to blow up into a full-scale political showdown. |

Bhiwandi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) in Bhiwandi is staring at an open rebellion as a fierce tussle over ticket distribution threatens to blow up into a full-scale political showdown. What began as internal discontent has now spilled onto the streets and social media, with Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh’s supporters openly exploring options outside the party — a move that has sent shockwaves through the local political establishment.

Ward No. 9 Sparks the Revolt

According to highly placed sources, several close aides of Rais Shaikh are preparing to contest the civic elections on the Congress and NCP (SP) symbols, putting the SP leadership under severe pressure. The flashpoint is Ward No. 9, where Shaikh’s trusted aide Tariq Momin was reportedly denied tickets for his entire panel, triggering a rebellion.

In response, Momin has floated a parallel panel along with Congress Party Ex corporater Prashant Lad, Congress rebel Danish Ansari, and SP ticket aspirant Israr Ansari. The situation escalated dramatically after photographs of Rais Shaikh with this rebel panel began circulating widely on social media, fuelling speculation that the MLA is backing the revolt from behind the scenes.

Adding to the intrigue are images of Rais Shaikh meeting NCP SP leader Imran Khan who was disqualified earlier, has now fielded his daughter in the elections. Political observers see this meeting as a strong signal of behind-the-scenes coordination beyond party lines.

Political Drama on the Streets

By evening, the political temperature in Bhiwandi soared further when a group of Rais Shaikh’s supporters gathered outside a bungalow in Aam Parda area where he was reportedly present. Sloganeering and aggressive demonstrations were witnessed, turning the area into a hotspot of political drama. The arrival of former Standing Committee chairman Halim Ansari, now with NCP (SP), at the same venue only added to the growing buzz about a possible realignment.

Political analysts believe all this is part of Rais Shaikh’s calculated “pressure politics”. The MLA is keen on securing a ticket for his elder brother, Salim Shaikh, from Mumbai’s Ward No. 211. With no announcement forthcoming from the party so far, his frustration appears to have spilled over into Bhiwandi’s SP unit, destabilising it at a crucial moment.

At present, Rais Shaikh’s camp is actively engaging both Congress and NCP (SP) leaders, keeping their options open. With alliances shifting and loyalties being tested, Bhiwandi’s political landscape remains fluid — and volatile. As the election clock ticks, the city is watching closely to see how this high-stakes power play unfolds.

