 Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence

Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence

He then approached the high court, through advocate Siddh Vidya, challenging his conviction. Vidya argued that there is an “inordinate delay” in lodging FIR and the same has not been explained satisfactorily. Any unexplained delay would make the court to consider the allegations against the accused and scrutinize the same with more rigor, she added.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
The Bombay High Court has acquitted a 44-year-old teacher who was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, holding that the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has acquitted a 44-year-old teacher who was sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, holding that the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

High Court Sets Aside 2022 Conviction by Thane Sessions Court

Justice RM Joshi allowed the appeal and set aside the September 14, 2022 conviction recorded by a Thane sessions court.

The appellant had been convicted based on allegations by a former student that he sexually assaulted her in 2019 and later threatened to make a video of the incident viral.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake Trading App
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Battle Of Sexes: Nick Kyrgios Wins At A Canter, Beats World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 In Controversial Tennis Match
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible Evidence
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal
Donald Trump Meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Florida After Vladimir Putin Call, Signals Push For Ukraine Peace Deal

He then approached the high court, through advocate Siddh Vidya, challenging his conviction. Vidya argued that there is an “inordinate delay” in lodging FIR and the same has not been explained satisfactorily. Any unexplained delay would make the court to consider the allegations against the accused and scrutinize the same with more rigor, she added.

Prosecution Case Involved Alleged Assault During Private Tuition

According to the prosecution, the victim, then a minor, attended the accused’s accounts tuition in Navi Mumbai. She alleged that in October 2019, the accused lured her to his residence on the pretext of giving “special notes” and sexually assaulted her, later blackmailing her with threats of defamation. An FIR was lodged in October 2020 after she confided in her parents.

While reiterating that “in offences of sexual assault, the reliable testimony of the victim can form the basis of conviction without corroboration,” the HC found the evidence in this case wanting. It noted an eight-month delay in lodging the FIR and held that “there is no satisfactory explanation provided by the prosecution/victim for lodging report belatedly.”

The court also drew an adverse inference against the prosecution for failing to place on record call logs or messages allegedly sent by the accused to blackmail the victim. “It was not impossible for the prosecution to bring the said evidence on record,” the court observed, adding that its absence weakened the case.

Read Also
Mumbai's Sikh Volunteers Travel To Flood-Hit Punjab To Support Farmers With Fertiliser, Fuel And...
article-image

Medical Evidence Held Inconclusive by the Court

On medical evidence, the bench held it was inconclusive. The medical officer, during her testimony before the trial court, had admitted that rupture of the hymen could not be conclusively linked to sexual intercourse without an FSL report, which was not produced. “The evidence led by the prosecution in the form of medical evidence is not conclusive,” the court said.

The HC further expressed serious doubt over the alleged extra-judicial confession, including a voice message purportedly admitting guilt. The circumstances “do not inspire confidence” and it would be “totally unsafe to rely upon” such evidence, the court ruled.

Concluding that the victim’s testimony “does not inspire confidence” and that the accused had successfully rebutted the presumption under Section 29 of the POCSO Act, the court allowed the appeal, quashed the conviction, acquitted the accused of all charges, and cancelled his bail bonds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake...

Mumbai Digital Marketing Entrepreneur Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Forex-Crypto Scam Via Fake...

Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible...

Bombay High Court Acquits Teacher Sentenced Under POCSO, Cites Delay In FIR And Lack Of Credible...

AAP Steps Up Mumbai Civic Poll Push, Releases Third Candidate List As Party Commits To Contest All...

AAP Steps Up Mumbai Civic Poll Push, Releases Third Candidate List As Party Commits To Contest All...

Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike On December 31 May Disrupt New Year’s Eve Food And Online...

Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike On December 31 May Disrupt New Year’s Eve Food And Online...

Fake PNB Mobile App Scam Targets Senior Citizen In Mumbai, Cyber Fraudsters Dupe 81-Year-Old Of...

Fake PNB Mobile App Scam Targets Senior Citizen In Mumbai, Cyber Fraudsters Dupe 81-Year-Old Of...