Mumbai's Sikh Volunteers Travel To Flood-Hit Punjab To Support Farmers With Fertiliser, Fuel And Medical Aid After Crop Losses

Mumbai: Members of Mumbai's Sikh community are in Punjab to distribute fertilizer and fuel to farmers who lost crops and property during floods in August and September.

Sat Sri Akaal Welfare Trust Khalsa Unity Leads Relief Mission in Neglected Villages

The group from the Sat Sri Akaal Welfare Trust Khalsa Unity reached Punjab on Sunday and will come back to the city on December 31. Sardar Puran Singh Banga, trustee of the organisation, said that they are distributing the relief in villages that have not received any help.

“Many are small settlements with eight or ten families. Many big non-government organisations have been distributing relief but small villages have been left out,” said Banga.

The group visited Mallan Wala village in Firozpur district, where they witnessed first-hand the extensive devastation caused by the floods. As part of the relief initiative, the trust organised medical camps, providing essential healthcare services, treatment for water-borne diseases, and distributing eye glasses to those in need.

Urea and Diesel Distributed as Farmers Prepare for Next Crop Cycle

The volunteers are distributing bags urea for the farms and diesel for tractors. Giani Malook Singh, a resident of a village in Firozpur district where the relief is being distributed said that the next crop cycle is starting in a few weeks and many farmers who lost property in the floods have no money to buy fertilizers and diesel to run farming equipment. The main crops in the region are rice and wheat.

The volunteers from Mumbai met village officials like lambradars and sarparchs to identify the families that needed relief. “The next crop season is about to start and the farmers need urea badly. During the earlier phase of relief we had dispatched urea and diesel through local humanitarian agencies. This time, we decided to join the relief work,” said Banga.

Trust Credits Donors for Enabling Relief Efforts Across Affected Areas

Sardar Gurmeet Singh Gujral, trustee of the organisation said that the initiative has provided much-needed relief to numerous families striving to rebuild their lives amid adversity. “The trust’s efforts have been made possible through the generous support of donors and well-wishers who share its vision of service and solidarity,” said Gujral.

Another member of the group, Sardar Inderjit Singh Matta said that their visit assessed the ground realities and the impact of the floods. “Our visit underscored the trust’s deep commitment to hands-on seva and empathetic leadership, ensuring that relief efforts were aligned with the real needs of the community.

