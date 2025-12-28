Koyta Gang Attack During Poll Period Leaves Youth Injured In Thane, One Accused Arrested

Koyta gang has created tension during the election period. | Representational Image

Thane: A koyta gang has created tension during the election period. On Saturday 27 December in Nalpada, three to four youths allegedly attacked a young man with a koyta, causing serious injuries. The victim has been admitted to Tieten Hospital in Manpada for treatment.

FIR Registered at Chitalsar Police Station

The bike belonging to the alleged attackers was set on fire by members of the public at the spot. An FIR has been registered at Chitalsar Police Station, Thane under 597/2025 Indian Penal Code Sections 118(2), 118(1), 352, 351(2) 3(5) Maharashtra Police Act 37(1) 135 Arms Act 4, 25.

One Accused Arrested

Accused Madhusudan Ramesh Bhalerao, age 18 years 9 months was arrested on 28 December by Chitlasar Police. Police is trying to search two more Accused Name Himesh Bhalerao and Arun Yadav who were involved in crime.

Statement By Police

Sunil Varude, Senior Police Inspector, Chitalsar Police Station said that This crime took place on 27 December, 2025 at 08:00 PM in front of Swaminarayan Society, Kapurbawdi,Thane. The Complainant Name Danish Aftab Sheikh, age 20 years was with his friend when Himesh alias Bala Bhalerao, a boy residing in the complainant's area, holding a grudge over a fight that occurred eight days prior, on this day, Himesh Bhalerao, Madhusudan Bhalerao, and Arun Yadav, all using a single koyta., struck the complainant on his face and right thigh, causing injury. They threatened the complainant's brother, Ibrahim Sheikh, and local citizens present there with consequences if they intervened, and assaulted Ibrahim with hands and fists, abused him, and threatened him with consequences. As the accused were trying to run the local public grabbed their bike and bike belonging to the alleged attackers was set on fire by public at the spot. FIR has been registered late night and one accused was arrested within 3 hours, two more accused are wanted in this case. Further investigation is underway.

