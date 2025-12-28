Election-Time Crackdown In Bhiwandi: Former Mayor Vilas Patil And Son Booked For Allegedly Offering Road Work To Sway Voters

Mayuresh Vilas Patil (L) & Vilas R Patil Ex Mayor (R) |

Bhiwandi: In a major election-time crackdown, former Bhiwandi Mayor Vilas Patil and his son Mayuresh Patil have been booked along with three others for allegedly attempting to influence voters by offering road construction work in exchange for votes — a move that has been termed a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Complaint by Ward Inspector Leads to FIR at Nizampura Police Station

An FIR has been registered at Nizampura Police Station after civic officials caught workers at a site where road construction material had been dumped during the ongoing municipal election process. The action followed a complaint by Beat Inspector Hanuman Mahatre of Ward Committee No. 5, who flagged the activity as a clear attempt to lure voters with public works.

According to officials, Vilas Patil and his son were allegedly trying to gain electoral advantage by initiating road work in the area to attract voters and create the impression of development in return for political support. During the inspection, the municipal team questioned the contractor at the site, who reportedly stated that he had been assigned the work by Vilas Patil and Mayuresh Patil.

Investigation Underway Amid Calls for Strict Action

Based on this statement and the evidence found on the spot, Nizampura Police registered a case against Vilas Patil, Mayuresh Patil, Irfan Ansari, Zaheeruddin Ansari and Abdul Razzaq Beg for violating election norms by attempting to influence voters through inducements.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, while the civic administration has stressed the need for strict action to ensure a free and fair electoral process. The case has triggered political ripples in Bhiwandi, with opposition parties demanding exemplary punishment to deter such practices during the crucial municipal polls.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/