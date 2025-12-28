 Western Railway Cancels 98 Suburban Trains, Including AC And 15-Car Rakes, Due To Kandivali-Borivali Traffic Block
According to Western Railway officials, the cancellations are part of infrastructure work for the construction of the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali. The traffic block, which began on December 20, will remain in force until January 18, 2026. During this period, extensive groundwork and signalling-related activities are being carried out to enhance line capacity.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Commuters travelling on the Western Railway on Monday are set to face significant inconvenience as 98 suburban local train services, including air-conditioned and 15-car rakes, have been cancelled due to an ongoing traffic block. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Western Railway on Monday are set to face significant inconvenience as 98 suburban local train services, including air-conditioned and 15-car rakes, have been cancelled due to an ongoing traffic block. The disruption comes despite reduced office travel during the Christmas and New Year holiday period and is expected to impact daily commuters as well as tourists visiting the city.

Cancellations linked to infrastructure work for the sixth railway line

On Monday alone, a total of 49 up and 49 down suburban services will not operate. Among these are 14 services running with 15-car rakes—seven in the up direction and seven in the down direction. These include 10 fast local services and two slow locals. Additionally, five air-conditioned local services have also been cancelled, comprising four fast and one slow AC service.

article-image

Passengers urged to plan journeys and check latest schedules

According to WR, disruption is expected to affect the punctuality of both fast and slow local trains across the corridor. As part of the block arrangements, some up mail and express trains will not halt at Borivali station. Moreover, platforms number 8 and 9 at Borivali station will remain closed until December 29. With the fifth line and these platforms unavailable, several local train services have been curtailed or cancelled, while some Borivali and Andheri locals on the Harbour route will operate only up to Goregaon.

Western Railway has urged passengers to check the latest train schedules before starting their journey and to plan their travel in advance to minimise inconvenience during the block period.

