Mumbai News: Govandi Firing Accused's Aide Arrested With ₹40 Lakh Drugs, Police Unearth Love Triangle Murder Link

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough following the Govandi firing case, the Shivaji Nagar Police Station has arrested Rizwan Ansari alias Rizwan DJ, a close aide of the main accused Nadeem, in connection with a drug trafficking case. Police have seized narcotics worth approximately ₹40 lakh from his possession.

Caught red-handed with contraband

Chief Assistant Police Inspector Rajvardhan Khebudey, in-charge of NDPS operations at the police station, said that the accused was caught red-handed with the contraband. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anagha Satavase. The team included Police Head Constable Afzal Pujari along with officers Survanshi, Sulake and Veerkar.

Police have taken Rizwan into custody and are interrogating him to uncover details of the larger drug nexus. According to police sources, Rizwan had earlier been called in for questioning during the investigation into the recent firing incident. Investigators suspect that Nadeem, along with Tabbo, was involved in drug trafficking and operated a supply network in the area with the help of several associates. After initially being released following questioning, Rizwan was later apprehended in a trap laid by the police and arrested with narcotics in his possession.

Love triangle led to murder

During the probe, it also emerged that Nadeem and Tabbo were reportedly in a live-in relationship. Subsequently, Nadeem developed a close relationship with Shifa, which allegedly led to tensions. Police said that Tabbo had called Shifa to her residence, where an argument broke out, following which Shifa was allegedly murdered. Sajid and Kalam are also accused of assisting in the crime. So far, four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

