Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations

Bhiwandi: High-stakes political maneuvering has intensified ahead of the mayoral nomination process in Bhiwandi, with shifting alliances and last-minute strategy meetings reshaping the electoral landscape. While suspense continues within sections of the ruling bloc and the opposition’s Secular Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party has moved to project unity at a crucial juncture.

According to reliable sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a late Sunday evening meeting of its 22 corporators, where earlier factional differences were ironed out. The meeting reportedly concluded with unanimous backing for Narayan Choudhary as the party’s mayoral face.

Speaking to FPJ, BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule asserted At present the entire BJP stands united. All 22 of our corporators are firmly behind Narayan Choudhary. His statement is being seen as a strong message of internal consolidation at a time when numbers and cohesion could determine the final outcome.

Secular Front’s Balancing Act

On the other side, the Congress-NCP (SP)-Samajwadi combine, informally referred to as the Secular Front, appears to be navigating turbulent waters. The Samajwadi Party surprised its allies by staking claim to the mayor’s post, citing the support of its six corporators and state legislator Abu Asim Azmi.

Local SP president Anas Ansari maintained that the party is in a “wait and watch” mode and will decide its course after the nomination process. The stance has injected uncertainty into the opposition bloc’s arithmetic.

Earlier, NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre also known as Balya Mama, had publicly offered the Deputy Mayor’s post to the Samajwadi Party urging it to formally join hands.

He had also indicated that if the six SP corporators chose not to align the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) would chart its own strategy with its 12 corporators. However the party has yet to declare its final stand.

The Indian National Congress, with 30 corporators remains numerically the largest player but is closely watching how smaller allies position themselves before committing to a decisive move.

Shiv Sena Factor and Arrest Twist

Meanwhile the role of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) continues to draw attention. Party leader Former MLA Rupesh Mhatre has indicated that a final decision on its mayoral candidate would be taken soon, without clarifying whether it would align strictly within the ruling alliance framework or explore alternate equations.

Political temperatures further spiked following the arrest of former Mayor Vilas Patil of the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) by the EOW Thane in connection with an old case. Patil has been remanded to police custody until February 18. His lawyer Narayan V. Ayyar informed the court that Patil intended to file his nomination on February 16, a matter scheduled for hearing. Protests by Shiv Sena workers in parts of the city have fueled speculation about his possible candidature.

The Numbers Game

The current strength in the corporation stands as follows: Congress (30), BJP (22), NCP-SP (12), Shiv Sena (12), Samajwadi Party (6), Konark Vikas Aghadi (4 plus one independent aligned) and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (3). With no single formation enjoying an outright majority, strategic alliances in the final hours before nominations and ahead of the February 20 voting are expected to prove decisive.

As Bhiwandi braces for nomination day, the battle for the mayor’s chair has evolved into a test of unity, negotiation, and political timing with every vote counting in what promises to be a closely contested showdown.

