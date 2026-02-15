International Cyber Slavery Racket Busted: 520 Indians Rescued From Scam Centres In Cambodia

A sensational crackdown has exposed a large international racket that lured Indian youth abroad with promises of high salaries and a better future, only to push them into inhuman cyber slavery. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sensational crackdown has exposed a large international racket that lured Indian youth abroad with promises of high salaries and a better future, only to push them into inhuman cyber slavery.

520 Indians rescued between 2023-2025

Between 2023 and 2025, at least 520 Indian nationals were safely rescued from illegal cyber scam centres operating in Cambodia. The massive rescue operation was carried out through coordinated efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Maharashtra Cyber.

According to sources, sustained diplomatic pressure and international cooperation prompted Cambodian authorities to intensify action against cybercrime networks operating within their territory, leading to the busting of the racket.

Passports snatched, victims confined

Investigations revealed that victims were initially offered lucrative job opportunities in Thailand or other countries. However, upon arrival overseas, their passports were confiscated and they were confined to heavily guarded compounds. They were then forced to carry out online fraud operations, including honey-trap schemes, investment fraud, and cryptocurrency scams.

The primary targets of these fraudulent operations were citizens of the United States and European countries. Senior officials from Maharashtra Cyber stated that several rescued victims recounted horrific torture. According to their testimonies, those who refused to work or failed to meet targets were subjected to electric shocks, sleep deprivation for days, and in some cases, even had their fingernails pulled out.

Fake Indian Police Setups Used to Gain Trust: Investigators also discovered that some scam centres displayed fake signboards bearing the name of the Mumbai Police. Posters featuring Mahatma Gandhi and banners with the Ashoka Emblem were allegedly put up to create a false impression of legitimacy and trust among victims of fraud.

So far, action has been taken against nearly 200 cyber fraud hubs linked to the international racket, and 173 key accused persons have been arrested.

KK Park demolitions in Myanmar

KK Park Demolitions : KK Park, located along the Myanmar Thailand border, has long been considered a major hub for cyber fraud, where citizens from India and several other countries were allegedly held captive. In November 2025, Myanmar’s military reportedly demolished around 180 buildings in the area that were being used extensively for cybercrime operations.

Investigations into the transnational cyber slavery racket are ongoing. Indian agencies are continuing to work closely with foreign governments to dismantle the remaining networks and bring those responsible to justice.

