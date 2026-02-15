BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators

On Monday, the first BMC's general body meeting after the mayoral election will take place, in which members of the statutory committees and party group leaders will be announced. | Pics | Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: On Monday, the first BMC's general body meeting after the mayoral election will take place, in which members of the statutory committees and party group leaders will be announced. The meeting will see all 227 corporators present, and the administration is still struggling to work out a solution to increase the seating capacity and prevent a chaos similar to the mayoral election day.

Opposition had no space on February 11

On February 11, the corporators from the opposition party did not get adequate space to seat, creating a ruckus in the first special meeting held in the house after a gap of four years. Following which, the officials from the municipal secretary department and building maintenance department on Friday were seen working out solutions to accommodate all corporators in the house and avoid tensions on the house scheduled Monday afternoon. The officials were seen taking measurements and numbers the wooden benches, which are falling short of at least 16 seats.

As per civic sources, the administration has suggested to the mayor and leader of the house an immediate measure to increase the seating capacity, by removing the statues of the historical figures inside the corporation hall, extending the windows till the wall towards the left side of the house, after which sufficient space will created to add some benches.

New corporation hall on seventh floor proposed

"While this can be a immediate measure and a temporary solution, there is a need for a permanent measure. The building maintenance department of the headquarter is likely to submit a proposal that a brand new corporation hall can be developed on the seventh floor of the new building. The floor is empty, mainly used to dump items. The number of corporators will increase in the coming years, and a new corporation hall is the need of the hour," a senior officer said. The civic body is also considering restricting the number of administrative staff present in the house.

The BMC has 227 elected corporators, and 10 more corporators will be nominated in coming days, taking total number of corporators to 237. The historic BMC House built some 132 years ago, has limited seating capacity. The numbers of corporators over the years has increased from 94 to 227, and nominated corporators from five to 20.

In the BMC house on Monday, the corporators are expected to bring point of order and take up the recent Mulund incident where a Metro parapet collapsed injuring three citizens and killing one. The state government and MMRDA has announced financial assistance for the victims, and a high-level inquiry will be held. The local public representatives complain that the contractor and supervisors has been grossly irresponsible in their job.

