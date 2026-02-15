 Mumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav's Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav's Family

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav's Family

Mumbai Police and Axis Bank handed over financial assistance to the family of late constable Vidip Jadhav, who died in a tragic aircraft accident. A cheque linked to his salary account insurance and additional support worth about ₹1.40 crore were presented at the Police Commissioner’s office. Officials assured continued support to help secure the family’s future.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
While no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, financial support during a crisis can prevent a family from collapsing. |

Mumbai: While no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, financial support during a crisis can prevent a family from collapsing. With this sentiment, the Mumbai Police extended a helping hand to the family of its fallen colleague. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and his bodyguard, Late Shri Vidip Jadhav, lost their lives in a tragic aircraft accident.

Axis Bank disburses ₹1.21 crore insurance

Late Vidip Jadhav maintained his salary account with Axis Bank. Under the insurance cover linked to his salary account, a cheque of ₹1.21 crore was handed over to his family by Axis Bank on February 13, 2026. The programme was held at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The cheque was presented to the nominated family member by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, IPS. Senior officials of Axis Bank were also present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo
VIDEO: Indian Fans Celebrate, Pakistanis Leave Early As IND Beat PAK By 61 Runs In ICC T20 WC26 Clash At R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo
'Trade Talks Could Never Conclude Under UPA Rule Due to Economic Mismanagement': PM Modi
'Trade Talks Could Never Conclude Under UPA Rule Due to Economic Mismanagement': PM Modi
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
Sri Lankan President, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Attend High-Voltage India-Pakistan Match In Colombo
Read Also
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
article-image

CP assures full departmental support

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti met the family members of martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav at the police headquarters. CP Deven Bharti expressed his deep condolences and assured the family that the police department would stand firmly by them at every step.

During the emotional meeting, and in the presence of senior bank officials, financial assistance of ₹1.40 crore (₹14 million) was handed over to the family of the late constable. The aid has been provided to help secure the future of the martyr’s family.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this year in 2026, leaving both the administration and the public shocked. Constable Vidip Jadhav was deployed on security duty aboard the aircraft carrying former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the time of the fatal accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch To Send Threatening Voice Notes To FSL, Seek Harry...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch To Send Threatening Voice Notes To FSL, Seek Harry...
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators
BMC Administration Likely To Submit Proposal To Construct New Hall For Corporators
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip...
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip...
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
Bhiwandi Mayor Polls Heat Up: BJP Projects Unity, Secular Front Faces Turmoil Ahead Of Nominations
Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru...
Amid Tipu Sultan Controversy, BJP To Move Proposal To Rename Chowk In Mira Road Named After Mysuru...