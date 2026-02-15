Mumbai Police Commissioner Hands Over ₹1.40 Crore Insurance Cheque To Martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav's Family

While no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, financial support during a crisis can prevent a family from collapsing. |

Mumbai: While no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, financial support during a crisis can prevent a family from collapsing. With this sentiment, the Mumbai Police extended a helping hand to the family of its fallen colleague. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and his bodyguard, Late Shri Vidip Jadhav, lost their lives in a tragic aircraft accident.

Axis Bank disburses ₹1.21 crore insurance

Late Vidip Jadhav maintained his salary account with Axis Bank. Under the insurance cover linked to his salary account, a cheque of ₹1.21 crore was handed over to his family by Axis Bank on February 13, 2026. The programme was held at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The cheque was presented to the nominated family member by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, IPS. Senior officials of Axis Bank were also present on the occasion.

CP assures full departmental support

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti met the family members of martyred Constable Vidip Jadhav at the police headquarters. CP Deven Bharti expressed his deep condolences and assured the family that the police department would stand firmly by them at every step.

During the emotional meeting, and in the presence of senior bank officials, financial assistance of ₹1.40 crore (₹14 million) was handed over to the family of the late constable. The aid has been provided to help secure the future of the martyr’s family.

The tragic incident occurred earlier this year in 2026, leaving both the administration and the public shocked. Constable Vidip Jadhav was deployed on security duty aboard the aircraft carrying former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the time of the fatal accident.

