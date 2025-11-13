Mumbai News: Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police File Case Over ₹7.87 Lakh Donation Fraud At Gazi Baba Dargah In Kurla

Mumbai News: Trust Chairman & Son Booked For Diverting ₹7.87 Lakh Dargah Donations |

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case against Mohammad Israr Kallu Shah, chairman of the Chilla Syed Salar Gazi Masood Trust, and his son Siraj Mohammad Israr Shah for allegedly cheating devotees by diverting donations worth Rs7.87 lakh meant for the Gazi Baba Dargah in Kurla (West) into their personal bank accounts through UPI QR codes.

According to the FIR, complainant Ejaz Aleemuddin Shah, 37, a social worker from Kurla (West), lodged a complaint on August 20, 2025, alleging financial misappropriation and breach of trust by the trustees of the Chilla Syed Salar Gazi Masood Trust. The trust, registered with the Charity Commissioner’s office since 1971 and the Waqf Board since May 18, 2006, manages the Gazi Baba Dargah, a popular shrine visited daily by numerous devotees who donate money as offerings.

Police said that several QR codes from different banks were found pasted on the inner and outer walls of the dargah. On March 29, 2025, Ejaz Shah and his friend Ubaidullah Shaikh visited the shrine and scanned one of the QR codes to donate Rs100 via Google Pay. They were surprised to find that the account belonged not to the trust but to Mohammad Israr Shah, the chairman.

Further checks revealed that out of the 10 QR codes displayed at the dargah, only two were linked to the official trust account, while the remaining codes redirected donations to the personal accounts of Israr Shah under various names.

Police investigations have revealed that from January 2024 to April 23, 2025, the accused collected a total of Rs7.87 lakh in donations through UPI transactions Rs4,28,631 in an ICICI Bank account and Rs3,58,434 in a Union Bank of India account. Of this, around Rs3.94 lakh was allegedly transferred online to the account of Siraj Shah, Israr’s son and a trustee member.

The duo has been booked under sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for criminal breach of trust and cheating. Police said further investigation is underway.

