Mumbai: Drunk Driver Tries To Flee After Ramming Into Vehicles In Andheri, Nabbed By Cops After Tussle | Video Viral

Mumbai: A young man in an inebriated condition is seen having a tussle with the police in Andheri West on November 12. The tussle is seen after the man in a drunk state reportedly rammed into a parked car and then also crashed an autorickshaw. The incident happened late night at 11.45 pm near Andheri West's Hiral Supermarket Junction.

The video of the incident was shared by an Instagram handle named, 'andheriloca' where a tussle is seen between the patrol police and the drunk man who tries to flee the incident. Not just the police, several local people also joined in to help the police nab the drunk man.

At one point, the police is also seen slapping the man to bring him under control and is later seen putting him in the police van. Currently, there is no further information if any legal action was taken against the drunk man.

According to the 'Andheriloca' channel, the intoxicated man first rammed into parked car. He then veered the incident sharply, however, crashed violently into a rickshaw before falling to the ground.

Meanwhile, in September 2025, a 31-year-old woman doctor was allegedly attacked by a drunken man who also vandalised her luxury Audi car in Powai in the early hours of Sunday. The victim, employed at Asian Heart Hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex, had just returned home from duty when the incident occurred, leaving her shaken.

In another incident, in February 2025, a 31-year-old man climbed on top of the CSMT-Panvel train after the local service was interrupted for around half an hour. The incident occurred at Wadala railway station around 7.45 pm. After receiving the information, the Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene.

They switched off the power supply to the high-tension cable lines and brought him down. The incident lasted for almost half an hour, a railway police officer said.

