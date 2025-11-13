 'Willing To Become Ghar Jamai': Farmer’s Son Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Help To Find Bride, Cites Growing Loneliness
In a heartfelt and rather unusual appeal, a 34-year-old farmer’s son from Maharashtra’s Akola district has written to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, seeking his help to find a life partner.

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Akola, Maharashtra: In a heartfelt and rather unusual appeal, a 34-year-old farmer’s son from Maharashtra’s Akola district has written to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, seeking his help to find a life partner, as reported by abp LIVE.

A Personal Plea to a Political Veteran

In his handwritten letter, the man expressed his growing despair about remaining unmarried, saying, “I’m getting older, and it now feels like I may never get married. Please consider my loneliness and help me find a life partner so that I can build a family.”

He even added that he was willing to become a ghar jamai, a man who lives with his wife’s family after marriage and promised to “work hard and be a good husband.”

A Reflection of Rural Realities

The unusual appeal sheds light on a deeper social issue in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, where farmers often struggle to find brides. Families are reportedly reluctant to marry their daughters into farming households, citing the growing uncertainties, debts, and challenges linked to agriculture.

article-image

Marriage and the Crisis in Agriculture

This trend reflects the broader agrarian distress, where economic instability has affected not only livelihoods but also social structures. In regions hit by drought, low crop returns, and mounting loans, many young farmers face rejection in marriage proposals, worsening feelings of isolation and hopelessness.

Sharad Pawar Yet to Respond

While there has been no official response from Sharad Pawar or the NCP (SP) so far, the farmer’s son’s letter has drawn attention on social media, with many users expressing empathy for his situation and praising his honesty.

A Cry for Companionship Amid Rural Struggles

Beyond its emotional tone, the appeal serves as a poignant reminder of how India’s agrarian crisis extends beyond economics, touching hearts, families, and the most personal aspects of life in rural India.

