Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Ration Black-Marketing Racket, Arrests Habitual Offender And Seizes Food Grains Worth ₹26 Lakh

In a major action against a gang involved in looting ration meant for common citizens, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man for black-marketing government-subsidised food grains.

Mumbai: In a major action against a gang involved in looting ration meant for common citizens, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man for black-marketing government-subsidised food grains. The accused, identified as Pravin Gami (50), was nabbed during a raid conducted in the Marol area of Andheri. Ration and other materials worth around ₹26 lakh have been seized in the operation.

Government Welfare Ration Illegally Sold in Open Market

According to the Crime Branch, the accused was illegally selling food grains meant to be distributed to poor and needy citizens under government welfare schemes in the open market. Investigations revealed that Gami had converted a shop into a warehouse, where he stored large quantities of government ration meant for public distribution.

As part of the operation, the Crime Branch team carried out raids at two separate godowns and seized food grains stockpiled for black-marketing. Police also seized three vehicles—two tempos and a three-wheeler—used for the illegal transportation of ration supplies. The total value of the seized food grains and vehicles has been estimated at approximately ₹26 lakh.

Accused a Habitual Offender, Further Probe Underway

Sources said that Pravin Gami has previous cases related to black-marketing registered against him and is believed to be a habitual offender. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigations are underway to identify other members involved in this ration black-marketing network.The police have reiterated that strict action will continue against those who attempt to deprive common citizens of their rightful ration supplies.

