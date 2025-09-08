 Mumbai: Drunk Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Vandalises Her Audi Car In Powai; Case Filed
Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman doctor was allegedly attacked by a drunken man who also vandalised her luxury Audi car in Powai in the early hours of Sunday. The victim, employed at Asian Heart Hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex, had just returned home from duty when the incident occurred, leaving her shaken.

Details Of The Incident

According to a Lokmat Times report, the doctor reached Filterpada around 5 am and parked her red Audi car near a tempo stand before walking towards her residence. Suddenly, a man identified as Abdullah Zuber Khan, a local resident of Pathanwadi, confronted her. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Khan was armed with a 1.5-foot knife and a three-foot-long iron rod. Without provocation, he reportedly charged at the woman, forcing her to flee to safety.

The doctor managed to escape and rushed home, later returning with her mother and brother. By then, Khan had shifted his aggression towards her vehicle, smashing the Audi parked near Shreenath Medical. He reportedly shattered the rear and side windows of the car. When confronted by the family, Khan allegedly brandished his knife, shouted threats and caused panic among locals before fleeing the scene.

Cops Arrive At The Spot Immediately

Based on her statement, the police registered a case against Khan for attempted assault, criminal intimidation, vandalism and creating public disturbance. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and copsare working to trace his whereabouts.

