Mumbai Crime: 3 Arrested For Killing Senior Citizen Over Property Dispute In Kandivali; Sticks, Wooden Stumps & Stones Used During Assault

Mumbai: Mumbai police arrested three men for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man following a violent confrontation over a property dispute in Kandivali. The incident, which took place on Friday evening, claimed the life of Ramlakhan Yadav, who succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital the next day.

Sticks, Stumps & Stones Used During Assault

According to the Kandivali police, the accused, identified as Avdhesh Chauhan, Sanjay Chauhan, and Kamlesh Chauhan, forcefully entered Yadav’s residence on Friday. Claiming ownership of the house, they allegedly launched a brutal assault on Yadav and his family members. The trio reportedly used bamboo sticks, wooden stumps and stones during the attack, leaving the victim with severe injuries to his head and torso, reported Hindustan Times.

Following the assault, Yadav was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West by his family members. After initial treatment, doctors discharged him. However, on Saturday, Yadav began experiencing severe chest pain. His family once again rushed him to the same hospital, where his condition deteriorated. Despite being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he could not be saved and was declared dead in the evening.

The shocking death has intensified the investigation into what police describe as a long-standing dispute between the accused and the victim. Officers from the Kandivali police station confirmed that the three men were arrested shortly after the incident.

Case Filed Into The Matter, Probe Underway

A case was registered under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Given Yadav’s death, police are likely to add more serious charges, including culpable homicide or murder, as the investigation progresses.

“We are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the background of the property dispute between the accused and the deceased,” a senior police officer said, as quoted by HT.