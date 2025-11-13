 Children's Day 2025: Jungle Park To Snow Adventure, 5 Best Mumbai Places To Take Your Kids
Whether your child dreams of exploring a winter wonderland, testing their courage outdoors, or simply diving into a world of make-believe, the city has something magical planned for every little explorer on November 14.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Children's Day 2025 | Canva

Children’s Day is here, and Mumbai is ready to transform into a playground of imagination, excitement, and laughter. Whether your child dreams of exploring a winter wonderland, testing their courage outdoors, or simply diving into a world of make-believe, the city has something magical planned for every little explorer on November 14.

Here are five must-visit spots for Children’s Day 2025:

Pokiddo Junior

If you’re looking for a safe yet stimulating space for toddlers and preschoolers, Pokiddo Junior in Lower Parel is the perfect pick. Spread across 14,000 sq. ft., this vibrant indoor play zone is packed with trampolines, slides, and themed areas like the Supermarket and Princess Room. Each activity is designed to boost creativity and physical development while ensuring hours of nonstop giggles.

Where: Lower Parel

When: 13th–14th November

Price: ₹1,180 onwards

article-image

Snow World Entertainment

Swap Mumbai’s heat for a magical snow day at Snow World Entertainment (Snow Kingdom). Step into a sub-zero playground where your kids can build snowmen, go ice-skating, and race down icy slides. It’s a surreal winter experience without leaving the city; just remember to bring warm socks!

When: Multiple Mumbai Locations

Where: 14th November 2025

Price: ₹499 (adults), ₹399 (kids per session, includes gear)

Free Thali for Kids at Khandani Rajdhani

What’s a celebration without food? This Children’s Day, Khandani Rajdhani is serving up love and tradition with a free thali for all kids under 14. Let your little ones savour authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati dishes — from dal baati churma to shrikhand — while you enjoy family time filled with flavour and nostalgia.

When: 14th November

Where: All Rajdhani Outlets

Offer: Free Thali for Kids Below 14

Trivia Night at Altitude: Ball In Ball Out

For families who love a good laugh and a little friendly competition, Altitude: Ball In Ball Out in Lower Parel is hosting a special Children’s Day Trivia Night. Team up with your kids to test your knowledge of cartoons, games, and childhood classics in a fun-filled evening designed for all ages.

Where: Altitude, Lower Parel

When: 13th November 2025

Price: ₹250 onwards

Jungle Adventure Park

End the day on an adventurous note at Jungle Adventure Park, where kids can zip-line, climb ropes, and conquer obstacle courses amidst nature. Perfect for thrill-seekers, it’s a great way to boost confidence and celebrate the spirit of childhood outdoors.

Where: Girgaon, Mumbai

When: 13th–16th November 2025

Price: ₹800 onwards

