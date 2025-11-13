 Boney Kapoor Lost 26 Kgs Without Stepping Into The Gym: Know His Fitness Secret At 70!
Without hitting the gym or following crash diets, Boney Kapoor shed 26 kilos purely through mindful eating and consistency.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Film producer Boney Kapoor surprised fans this year with his remarkable weight loss transformation. The 70-year-old filmmaker, who celebrated his birthday on November 11, revealed that his inspiring journey was driven entirely by willpower and a simple, sustainable diet.

During an interview on Journey Unscripted with Chanda Kochhar, Boney opened up about his fitness approach, clarifying that there were no intense workout routines, fad diets, or shortcuts involved. His mantra? “Diet, diet, diet.”

“I Lost 26 Kilos Without Any Extreme Measures”

Kapoor revealed that he once weighed around 114 kg and has now brought it down to 87–88 kg, aiming to reach 85 kg soon. “I am a man of extreme willpower. I promised myself that I would shed the extra kilos, and I’ve stayed committed,” he said. His motivation, he added, comes from wanting to stay healthy and live long enough to see his children-Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor, achieve their dreams.

The secret lies in a clean, controlled diet

The veteran producer shared that the secret to his transformation lies in regulated eating habits rather than deprivation. His diet focuses on portion control and nutrient-rich foods.

-Breakfast: Fresh juices, amla, kiwi, and a two-egg-white omelette.

-Lunch: Either a light soup or a balanced Indian meal of jowar roti, dal,-and sabzi.

-Dinner: Mostly tandoori chicken with soup, or sometimes just two glasses of soup.

-Snacks: If hunger strikes between meals, he opts for a besan (chickpea flour) cheela.

He also allows himself one or two cheat days a week, acknowledging that social commitments often involve dining out. “We have a social life, so we can’t throw tantrums,” he quipped.

No gym, just consistency

Interestingly, Boney Kapoor’s transformation did not involve strenuous workouts. Instead, his focus remained on discipline, balance, and consistency. His journey stands as proof that healthy weight loss doesn’t require extreme fitness routines-only mindful eating and strong self-control.

