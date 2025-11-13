Harry Potter's Tom Felton Makes Broadway Debut; Receives Standing Ovation

All Harry Potter fans had a reason to rejoice this week! Tom Felton, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, officially made his Broadway debut on Tuesday night at New York’s Lyric Theatre. The 38-year-old actor returned to the wizarding world for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reprising his role as an older, more mature Draco Malfoy. The special evening marked the beginning of a 26-week limited engagement, with performances scheduled through May 10, 2026.

A magical welcome from fans

Felton’s first appearance on stage sent the audience into a frenzy of cheers and applause. According to People, the energy in the theatre reached its peak when Felton delivered one of Draco’s most iconic lines: “Scared, Potter?” The nostalgic moment sparked thunderous applause, leaving Felton visibly emotional as he took in the standing ovation that followed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media soon lit up with fan videos capturing Felton’s tearful bow and the crowd’s heartwarming reaction- a testament to how deeply his character still resonates with Potterheads around the world.

Inside Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Tony Award-winning play, based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows the next generation of wizards as they navigate friendship, legacy, and destiny.

The Broadway cast includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, and Emmet Smith as their son, Albus Severus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick portray Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, while Janae Hammond plays their daughter, Rose. Alongside Felton, Aidan Close stars as Scorpius Malfoy- Draco’s son, and Kristen Martin takes on the role of Delphi Diggory.

A nostalgic moment for Potter Fans

Tom Felton’s Broadway debut has not only reignited excitement for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but also reminded fans why the wizarding universe continues to hold such a special place in pop culture. From emotional reunions to familiar lines echoing through the theatre, Felton’s return to Draco Malfoy is a true full-circle moment, one that proves, once again, that the magic never truly ends.