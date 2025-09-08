Mumbai News: 13 GRP Officers Were Suspended Over The Last Five Months For Extorting Money From Passengers - REPORTS | FPJ

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation over the past five months, 13 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Mumbai, including a Senior Inspector, have been suspended for extorting money from passengers at railway stations, marking an "unprecedented" crackdown on an organized racket. This extortion ring predominantly targets long-distance passengers carrying valuables at luggage checkpoints in stations such as Mumbai Central, Dadar, Kurla, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel.

Victims, often intimidated and threatened, are taken to GRP rooms without CCTV, where they must prove ownership of their valuables. They face the threat of losing these items or being jailed, compelling many to pay bribes to the officers.

The action against the 13 personnel, particularly seven including the Senior Inspector, was prompted by GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar's recent leadership. Kalasagar emphasised intolerant stances against such misconduct, urging passengers to request strict bag checks by senior officers only in uniform and under CCTV surveillance. One victim recounted how he was coerced into paying Rs 30,000 out of Rs 31,000 at Mumbai Central, leading to his complaint and subsequent arrests of three constables who later fled.

Railway activists, such as Sameer Zaveri, have identified vulnerable areas lacking CCTV, highlighting the prevalence of extortion when passengers carrying cash or prohibited items like gutkha or wine are led into unmonitored rooms. Corruption is exacerbated by "zero police," unrecognized volunteers who mimic actual police roles, sometimes acting as informants or collecting bribes, according to a report by Indian Express.

A recent case where Rs 10.30 lakh was extorted involved two individuals posing as "zero police." This corruption issue first emerged in April 2016, after televised reports revealed police officers extorting passengers. In response, the GRP instituted procedures requiring luggage inspections to be conducted under surveillance, alongside record-keeping of inspected bags.

While Commissioner Kalasagar has initiated some positive reforms, including staff restructuring, the effectiveness of these measures remains limited. Extortion frequently occurs in undocumented rooms devoid of CCTV coverage. Activists like Zaveri argue for more stringent reforms, advocating for body cameras for officers, comprehensive CCTV installations, and immediate termination of those found guilty of extortion.