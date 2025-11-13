Maharashtra State Lottery Results: Weekly Draw Schedule Announced for November 17–23 | Know Date, Prize Amount & Other Details Here

'Diwali Safai Turns Into Lottery' For This Desi Family When They Found ₹2 Lakh Hidden In Old Set Top Box, But With A Twist | Reddit @

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has released the schedule of the weekly lottery list that will be released next week i.e. from November 17 to November 23. The winner of the Maharashtra Weekly Lottery can earn up to Rs 8 lakh, while the top prize for the monthly lottery winner goes up to Rs 50 lakh.

Here is the full schedule of the name of the lottery name, prize and all other details here

Monday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sagarlaxmi

First Prize: Rs 8 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5,000

Ticket Price: Rs 50/

Draw Date: 17/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharahstra Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket Price: Rs 15/

Draw Date: 17/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Som

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Price: Rs 20

Draw Date: 17/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 17/11/2025

Tuesday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Padmini

First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Draw Date: 18/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Mahalaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 15

Draw Date: 18/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Mangal

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

Draw Date: 18/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Shubh

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 18/11/2025

Wednesday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Akshay

First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Draw Date: 19/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 15

Draw Date: 19/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Budh

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

Draw Date: 19/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 19/11/2025

Thursday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Aakarshak Pushkaraj

First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Draw Date: 20/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Deeplaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10,000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 20/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Guru

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

Draw Date: 20/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 20/11/2025

Friday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Vaibhavlaxmi

First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 21/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Rajlaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 15

Draw Date: 21/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Shukra

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

Draw Date: 21/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Dhan

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 21/11/2025

Saturday

Lottery Name: Maharashtralaxmi

First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Prabhalaxmi

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 15

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Shani

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Samrudhi

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Sunday

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Mohini

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 1000

Ticket Prize: Rs 15

Draw Date: 23/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Ravi

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav

First Prize: Rs 10000

Second Prize: Rs 2000

Ticket Prize: Rs 10

Draw Date: 22/11/2025

Monthly Lottery Results To Look Out For

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri (Monthly)

First Prize: Rs.21 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi (Monthly)

First Prize: Rs 22 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10,000

Ticket Prize: Rs 100

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gaurav (Monthly)_

First Prize: Rs 35 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10,000

Ticket Prize: Rs 50

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Tejaswini (Monthly)

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10000

Ticket Prize: Rs 200

Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajraj (Monthly)

First Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5000

Ticket Prize: Rs 20

How to Check Maharashtra Lottery Results

1. Visit the official Maharashtra State Lottery website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

2. Click on the Draw Result 2025 link you are looking for.

3. Download the PDF file containing the winning ticket numbers.

4. Match your lottery number with the official winners list.

Disclaimer:

The Free Press Journal does not endorse or promote participation in lottery games. Readers are adviced to exercise caution, as excessive involvement in lotteries can be addictive and carries financial risk. The information presented here is purely for news and informational purposes and should not be considered as encouragement or recommendation to play.

