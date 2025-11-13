Maharashtra State Lottery Results: Weekly Draw Schedule Announced for November 17–23 | Know Date, Prize Amount & Other Details Here

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has released the schedule of the weekly lottery list that will be released next week i.e. from November 17 to November 23. The winner of the Maharashtra Weekly Lottery can earn up to Rs 8 lakh, while the top prize for the monthly lottery winner goes up to Rs 50 lakh.
Here is the full schedule of the name of the lottery name, prize and all other details here
Monday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sagarlaxmi
First Prize: Rs 8 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5,000
Ticket Price: Rs 50/
Draw Date: 17/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharahstra Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 1,000
Ticket Price: Rs 15/
Draw Date: 17/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Som
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Price: Rs 20
Draw Date: 17/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 17/11/2025
Tuesday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Padmini
First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Draw Date: 18/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Mahalaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 15
Draw Date: 18/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Mangal
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
Draw Date: 18/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Shubh
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 18/11/2025
Wednesday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Akshay
First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Draw Date: 19/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 15
Draw Date: 19/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Budh
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
Draw Date: 19/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Vijayee
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 19/11/2025
Thursday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Aakarshak Pushkaraj
First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Draw Date: 20/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Deeplaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10,000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 20/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Guru
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
Draw Date: 20/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 20/11/2025
Friday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Vaibhavlaxmi
First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 21/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Rajlaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 15
Draw Date: 21/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Shukra
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
Draw Date: 21/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Dhan
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 21/11/2025
Saturday
Lottery Name: Maharashtralaxmi
First Prize: Rs 8 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri Prabhalaxmi
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 15
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Shani
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Samrudhi
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Sunday
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Mohini
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 1000
Ticket Prize: Rs 15
Draw Date: 23/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Ravi
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi Vaibhav
First Prize: Rs 10000
Second Prize: Rs 2000
Ticket Prize: Rs 10
Draw Date: 22/11/2025
Monthly Lottery Results To Look Out For
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Sahyadri (Monthly)
First Prize: Rs.21 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Ganeshlaxmi (Monthly)
First Prize: Rs 22 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10,000
Ticket Prize: Rs 100
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gaurav (Monthly)_
First Prize: Rs 35 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10,000
Ticket Prize: Rs 50
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Tejaswini (Monthly)
First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10000
Ticket Prize: Rs 200
Lottery Name: Maharashtra Gajraj (Monthly)
First Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5000
Ticket Prize: Rs 20
How to Check Maharashtra Lottery Results
1. Visit the official Maharashtra State Lottery website: lottery.maharashtra.gov.in
2. Click on the Draw Result 2025 link you are looking for.
3. Download the PDF file containing the winning ticket numbers.
4. Match your lottery number with the official winners list.
Disclaimer:
The Free Press Journal does not endorse or promote participation in lottery games. Readers are adviced to exercise caution, as excessive involvement in lotteries can be addictive and carries financial risk. The information presented here is purely for news and informational purposes and should not be considered as encouragement or recommendation to play.
