Thane Municipal Corporation Holds Reservation Lottery For 2025 Civic Polls; 66 Seats Reserved For Women | file

Thane: The reservation draw for the upcoming 2025 general elections of the Thane Municipal Corporation was held today (Tuesday, 11 November, 2025) at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan under the chairmanship of Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The reservation draw was conducted by a girl student from a Thane Municipal Corporation school. The entire draw process was meticulously managed by Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Umesh Birari. The draw was conducted by Pihu Gound and Anshika Prajapati, two students studying in the eighth standard of Thane Municipal Corporation's School No. 7. As per the census for the Thane Municipal Corporation's 2025 general election, the total population is 18,41,488. Out of this, the population of Scheduled Castes is 1,26,003, and the population of Scheduled Tribes is 42,692. The State Election Commission

As determined by the State Election Commission, out of a total of 131 seats in the Municipal Corporation, 09 seats are for Scheduled Castes, 03 for Scheduled Tribes, 35 for the Backward Class category of citizens, and 84 for the General category. Out of the total 131 seats, 66 seats are reserved for women. Of these, 05 seats are for Scheduled Caste women, 02 for Scheduled Tribe women, 18 for Backward Class women, and 41 for General category women.

Thane Municipal Corporation has a total of 33 wards.Out of these, 32 wards are four-member, and 01 ward is three-member. A total of 131 members will be elected from these 33 wards for the Thane Municipal Corporation. The final ward structure has been published.

Reservation lottery process completed - Saurabh Rao

As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, the reservation lottery for the women's category from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class of citizens, and General category was drawn today by children at a school of the Municipal Corporation. Now the stage of reservation finalization has been completed. A deadline has been given to file objections and suggestions on it. Also, the municipal administration is fully prepared for the next process of the election, said Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Reservation Lottery Process Complete - Saurabh Rao

As per the directives of the State Election Commission, the reservation lottery for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and the women's category from the general category was drawn today by children at the municipal school. The reservation finalization stage is now complete. A deadline has been given to file objections and suggestions regarding this. Furthermore, Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has clarified that the municipal administration is fully prepared for the next stage of the election process.

Period for Objections and Suggestions

The draft of the reservation will be published on Monday, 17 November 2025. The period for submitting objections and suggestions regarding the reservation is from Monday, 17 November 2025, to Monday, 24 November 2025 (until 3:00 PM).

Administrator and Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Saurabh Rao, has appealed that objections and suggestions should be submitted at the Civic Facilitation Center at the municipal headquarters or at any of the nine concerned ward committee offices.

It has also been clarified by the municipal election department that the final notification of the reservation will be published after considering the filed objections and suggestions. Objections and suggestions sent online or to the email of Thane Municipal Corporation will not be accepted.

Details of Women's Reservation

Scheduled Castes (Women) - 05 seats

Ward no. - 3A, 6A, 7A, 22A, 24A

Scheduled Tribes (Women) - 02 seats

Ward no. - 2A, 5A

Backward Class of Citizens (Women) - 18 seats

Ward no. - 1B, 3B, 6B, 7B, 8A, 9B, 10A, 14A, 15B, 16B, 17A, 19A, 24B, 26A, 28B, 29A, 30B, 33B

General Open Category (Women) - 41 seats

Ward No. - 1C, 2C, 4B, 4C, 5C, 8B, 9C, 10B, 11B, 11C, 12B, 12C, 13B, 13C, 14B, 15C, 16C, 17B, 18B, 18C, 19B, 20B, 20C, 21B, 21C, 22B, 22C, 23B, 23C, 25B, 25C, 26B, 27B, 27C, 28C, 29B, 30B, 31B, 31C, 32B, 32C, 33C

Thane Municipal Corporation Total Seats - 131

General Open Category - 43 seats

General Open Category (Women) - 41 seats

Backward Class of Citizens - 17 seats

Backward Class of Citizens (Women) - 18 seats

Scheduled Caste - 04 seats

Scheduled Caste (Women) - 05 seats

Scheduled Tribe - 01 seat

Scheduled Tribe (Women) - 02 seats