Maharashtra Leads India in Water Management, Navi Mumbai Tops Urban Category At 6th National Water Awards

Maharashtra has been declared the Best State in India for its outstanding contribution to water conservation and sustainable management at the 6th National Water Awards, 2024, announced by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi. The awards, instituted by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, recognise individuals and organisations across the country for their efforts in promoting the judicious use and preservation of water resources.

The western state topped the national list, followed by Gujarat in second place and Haryana in third, reaffirming Maharashtra’s leadership in water innovation and management.

Award Ceremony to be Held at Vigyan Bhawan, President Murmu to Honour Winners

The prestigious award distribution ceremony is scheduled for 18 November 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Each winner will receive a citation, trophy, and cash prize in select categories.

The event will also be attended by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Secretary (DoWR, RD & GR) Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, and Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, among other senior officials.

Maharashtra’s Local Bodies and Associations Recognised

Alongside the state-level win, Navi Mumbai bagged the First Rank in the Best Urban Local Body (ULB) category for its effective urban water management systems, while Kanifnath Water User Association (WUA) in Nashik secured the Second Rank in the Best Water User Association category.

These achievements highlight Maharashtra’s consistent focus on decentralised water management, efficient irrigation practices, and innovative urban solutions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride on X, stating, “Maharashtra leads the nation in water excellence! Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Maharashtra continues to pioneer sustainable water management, paving the way toward a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.”

National Effort Towards ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’

The National Water Awards were first launched in 2018 to recognise excellence in water conservation and encourage community participation. The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of “Jal Samridh Bharat”—a water-rich and self-sufficient nation.

For the 2024 edition, the Ministry received 751 applications across 10 categories including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, and Best Institution. The final 46 winners were chosen after detailed evaluation and field verification by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

Maharashtra’s Water Success: A Model for Other States

Maharashtra’s success at the 6th National Water Awards reflects its integrated approach—combining traditional water wisdom with modern technology. Initiatives like the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, large-scale desilting drives, and urban water recycling projects have positioned the state as a national benchmark in water management.

The recognition is expected to inspire other states to adopt community-led models that ensure long-term water security, particularly as India continues to face challenges of depleting groundwater and erratic monsoon patterns.