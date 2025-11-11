 Radhika Das To Embark On First-Ever India Kirtan Tour 2025, Partners With Temple Connect To Engage Youth In Bhakti Movement
London-based kirtan artist and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das will hold kirtan concerts in India for the first time. The artist will perform concerts in nine cities through his India Tour 2025, spreading melodies of devotional songs.

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
London-based kirtan artist and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das | File Photo

Mumbai: London-based kirtan artist and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das will hold kirtan concerts in India for the first time. The artist will perform concerts in nine cities through his India Tour 2025, spreading melodies of devotional songs.

Tour Schedule Across Nine Cities

The tour, produced by EVA Live in collaboration with Scope Entertainment, is set to commence from Delhi on November 16 and end on November 29 in Mumbai, covering cities like Chandigarh on 21st, Ahmedabad on 23rd, Pune on 25th and Bengaluru on 28th.

The core idea behind a kirtan concert is to make spiritual experiences more accessible via a full-fledged movement where faith meets rhythm and true connection and deliver evenings filled with kirtan, community, and consciousness.

Radhika Das On Bringing Kirtan Back To Its Roots

Radhika Das is known to have devoted his life to empowering people to find spiritual fulfilment with the help of mantra, bhakti yoga, and meditation. From humble beginnings with small gatherings, he now brings thousands of people from all walks of life through the timeless practice of chanting, singing, and dancing.

"India holds the original blueprint for what I've been sharing across the world. To finally bring these gatherings to the very soil where these sacred sounds were first uttered thousands of years ago feels like completing a sacred pilgrimage. The Indian soul already knows these vibrations that my role is simply to create a space where people can remember what their ancestors never forgot,” Das said.

Temple Connect Joins As Strategic Partner

Temple Connect, an initiative to connect temples globally, has partnered with Das for his much-anticipated India Tour as the strategic community support partner to promote the true essence of devotion via these live concerts.

The organisation aims to support the tour by driving deeper awareness amongst devotees and engaging audiences. In particular, the platform aims to connect Gen Z and young devotees with divinity and Indian culture in a way that is relatable to them via social media without losing its sanctity.

Promoting Bhakti Through Modern Formats

Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect, said, “I envision bridging the gap between devotion and contemporary formats through social endeavours and initiatives such as Radhika ji’s India Tour. With this collaboration, we are enabling access to spiritual, cultural, and devotional content for the modern audience in their daily lives. The event is sure to be a divine experience for the attendees, which will enrich their soul.”

