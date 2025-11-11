Mumbai: Central Railway's GM Vijay Kumar Passes Away Just Over A Month After Assuming Charge | X @Central_Railway

Mumbai: Central Railway General Manager Vijay Kumar, who assumed charge just over a month ago, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Preliminary medical opinion suggested a possible cardiac arrest in sleep as the cause of death, but the exact cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination, railway officials said without specifying Kumar's age.

A Central Railway spokesperson said Kumar was rushed to the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared him dead.

About Vijay Kumar

Kumar, an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), assumed charge as General Manager of Central Railway on October 1.

Before moving to the Central Railway, Kumar served as the general manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), where he led the production of a record 700 locomotives in 2024-25. The CLW has already dispatched 417 locomotives in the first six months towards an ambitious target of 777, during the current financial year, as per the officials.

Over his 35-year career, Kumar held several key posts across the Indian Railways, including in the Railway Board, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

He had also contributed to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) as executive director and director (rolling stock).

Kumar played a role in the semi-high-speed corridor development and supervised speed trials of the Spanish-designed Talgo trains during his stint in the Railway Board, the officials said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)